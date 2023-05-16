Fact Check: Is it legal to buy and use GTA 5 modded accounts?

Modding and Grand Theft Auto games go hand in hand, with Grand Theft Auto V (GTA 5) being one of the best games to utilize mods. While Rockstar Games and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, allow the use of mods to customize single-player games, they are strongly opposed to using them in multiplayer games. Despite this, many buy and sell modded Grand Theft Auto 5 accounts for real money.

In recent times, there have been numerous reports of mod users jeopardizing the Grand Theft Auto Online experience for PC players. Nonetheless, many players continue to trade for modded accounts in the game. This article explains whether it is legal to buy and use such types of GTA 5 accounts in 2023.

Can you legally use GTA 5 modded accounts in 2023?

The straightforward answer is no. Players cannot use modded accounts in the multiplayer game mode or others’ accounts to access the game. Both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive follow a strict End User License Agreement, where they state the following:

“The Software is licensed, not sold, to you, and you hereby acknowledge that no title or ownership in the Software is being transferred or assigned and this Agreement should not be construed as a sale of any rights in the Software.”

GTA 5 mod users may face legal consequences if they come under Rockstar's scrutiny. In addition, multiplayer games are based on a fair usage policy, and using external assistance interferes with the very core of the experience.

The primary objective of GTA Online is to earn in-game money and build your criminal empire by completing various jobs and missions. Rockstar Games designed the reward system to include both easy and hard modes so that players can enjoy a variety of gameplay.

If you use modded accounts to unlock benefits and have an unlimited amount of in-game cash, playing the game will ruin the gameplay experience for others.

Furthermore, the game developers frequently scan and ban anyone found using Grand Theft Auto 5 mods. Many players have also had their IPs banned from the server, leading to a waste of money and a permanent ban from the game.

