GTA 5 NaturalVision Evolved graphics mod: How to download, system requirements, and more

The NaturalVision Evolved mod, created by Jamal Rashid, aka Razed, and their team, is one of the most popular graphics mods for GTA 5. It is widely considered the most powerful of its kind as it completely changes the look and feel of the game. Los Santos is primarily based on Los Angeles, and the mod successfully blurs the distinction between the in-game and real-life cities.

In development since 2020, the NaturalVision Evolved mod was finally released in August 2022. While Patreon supporters have been using the patch since the alpha release, many in the community have had trouble navigating it, especially the free version.

To help, this article explains how PC players can download the NaturalVision Evolved mod for GTA 5, its system requirements, and other details.

Note: Some parts of this article reflect the writer's opinions.

What you should know before getting the NaturalVision Evolved mod for GTA 5

The NaturalVision Evolved graphics mod for GTA 5 can be downloaded from the official website of Razed Mods. It is currently available for free and requires a minimum internet bandwidth of around 7 GB or more.

To get the mod, follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to www.razedmods.com website. Click on Grand Theft Auto V in the bottom left corner. Click on the image beside the NaturalVision Evolved paragraph. Click on the Download button. It will redirect you to either of these two websites - gofile.io or easyupload.io. The redirected website should show a file named NaturalVision Evolved - Single Player Beta Package.zip. Click on the Download button.

You must first download and install either OpenIV or FiveM frameworks for the GTA 5 graphics mod to work. Before installing the NaturalVision Evolved mod, make sure your computer is capable of running the mods smoothly.

While Razed Mods did not specify any system requirements for the patch, System Requirements Lab, a popular website for determining PC game requirements, recommended the following for the remastered version:

CPU: Intel Core i5 3470 @ 3.2GHz (4 CPUs) / AMD X8 FX-8350 @ 4GHz (8 CPUs)

CPU Speed: Info

RAM: 8 GB

Video Card: NVIDIA GTX 660 2GB / AMD HD 7870 2GB

Dedicated Video RAM: 2 GB

Pixel Shader: 5.0

Vertex Shader: 5.0

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit, Windows 8.1 64 Bit, Windows 8 64 Bit, Windows 7 64 Bit Service Pack 1

Free Disk Space: 72 GB

Sound Card: 100% DirectX 10 compatible

It is important to note that these are the recommended system requirements for the GTA 5 NaturalVision mod, and players should ideally have higher specs to enjoy lag-free gameplay.

The popular GTA 5 mod significantly improves the visuals of the game, but it consumes a lot of power. Creating a backup of the original game files before installing the mod is recommended.

