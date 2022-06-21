OpenIV for GTA 5 PC: Installation, how to use, and more

GTA 5 has one of the most active modding communities, with modders continuously releasing new mods that transform the main game into something virtually unrecognizable.

Since almost all of these mods are made by third-party developers, it becomes really hard for any average GTA player to install them in their game properly without facing some technical error.

This is where the OpenIV app came in to help those players out, as it is one of the most popular and useful free modding toolsets used to access and edit the game files of Grand Theft Auto 5 and other titles.

So, for players who know nothing about this helpful application, this article will give them all the important information they need and provide them with steps to install it.

Everything GTA 5 players need to know about OpenIV

What is OpenIV

OpenIV is a multi-purpose editor and archive manager created by the OpenIV Team for RAGE engine-based games like GTA 5, GTA 4/EFLC, and Max Payne 3. The application's development was started shortly after Grand Theft Auto 4 was released on Xbox 360.

On December 28, 2008, the first public version was released. OpenIV now supports another game by Rockstar Games, Max Payne 3, since version 1.0. Since version 2.0, OpenIV has been one of the first tools in work to support Grand Theft Auto 5's new file formats. OpenIV was also named Best Tool in the 2016 GTAForums Annual Awards.

How to download OpenVI

The first step for this entire process would be to download the OpenVI application, which is fairly simple as OpenIV can be found on its own dedicated website (openiv.com). The software must then be executed after installation before any modifications can be installed.

How to install OpenIV

The OpenIV installation process is also pretty easy and accessible and should not cause any major error to the players' system.

Here's how to install OpenIV:

Launch the OVI setup Choose your language Read and then accept the Software License Terms Choose Install OpenIV to this computer The program might download a small 20MB file. Click OK

Mods based on OpenIV are more convenient to use since you may have OpenIV install the mod straight into Grand Theft Auto 5. Other modifications, for example, demand players to manually copy and paste particular files into specified directories within the Grand Theft Auto 5 root folder.

How to use OpenIV

Installation instructions will be included in the ZIP file for mods that need OpenIV. So, players should use those instructions whenever they can.

Here's how to use OpenIV with GTA 5:

Launch the newly installed OpenIV app Choose Grand Theft Auto 5 Windows Click on the Browse button and then navigate to the Grand Theft Auto 5 root folder The green text should appear below the Grand Theft Auto 5 location textbox indicating OpenIV can work with this file Click on Continue After doing that, a window should pop up Players then need to click on 'Edit Mode' on the upper portion of the window. If they get a warning message, they still need to click "Yes" After that, navigate to 'Tools' Click on 'Package Installer' Now players just need to follow the mod author's instructions for mod installation.

It should be noted that for For Epic Games, the root folder should be in Local Disk C>>Program Files>>Epic Games>>GTAV, and for Steam, it should be in Local Disk C>>STEAM>>steamapps>>common>GTAV.

OpenVI is one of the most useful mod managers for GTA 5

Modders have had a lot of time to work on Grand Theft Auto 5 mods because the game has been available for so long. Grand Theft Auto 5 is still extremely popular among modders due to the many programming languages available for adding mods to the game.

As a result, OpenIV provides players with one of the most polished and simple ways to upload mods to Grand Theft Auto 5 and has also made modding accessible to many players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far