5 things Rockstar should bring back from GTA 4

GTA 4 is one of the most underappreciated games in the Grand Theft Auto series. It is a hidden gem that previously raised the bar for the video game industry. Despite the overwhelming popularity of Grand Theft Auto 5, many dedicated fans still argue that GTA 4 introduced several ahead-of-its-time features that the franchise should bring back.

The game's main attraction was its Euphoria gameplay engine, which added a unique touch to the game. This article outlines five GTA 4 features that game developers should consider bringing back for the upcoming game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Street food vendors and four other things from GTA 4 that Rockstar Games should bring back into the franchise

1) Ragdoll physics

The Euphoria engine ragdoll physics in Grand Theft Auto 4 is one of the most discussed topics in the game. Many fans praise in-game physics for being very realistic and providing unique effects. When you feel like taking a break from the game's content, you can experiment with the open world and see how it reacts to the ragdoll physics.

A leaked clip from the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game showed Lucia engaged in a gunfight with an NPC, with ragdoll physics reminiscent of GTA 4. Instead of falling predictably, as in the current game, the enemy character reacted to the bullet's impact and fell accordingly. This has fans excited for an immersive experience in the next game.

2) Dating feature

GTA 4's dating feature is an excellent way to keep players engaged in the game when they are not on a mission. Rockstar developers put a lot of emphasis on gameplay and created many features that influence the dating experience. In addition, many fans also seek dedicated dating guides before taking their in-game girlfriends out.

While it is not present in the current game, many veteran players want Rockstar to include the feature in Grand Theft Auto 6 and future titles. With the franchise getting its first female protagonist, going on dates as a female will be an exciting aspect.

3) Police patrol

This is a subjective matter that may not appeal to many players. However, veteran players frequently complain about the current game's lack of police patrols. Until Grand Theft Auto 4, the streets had sufficient police officers to keep players from committing crimes. However, in the current game, they appear out of nowhere after you commit three crimes, which detracts from the realism factor.

The new Vice City map should have enough police patrols to simulate city life. It should include cops in patrol cars, boats, streets, highways, and at road intersections. While they may be annoying, their inclusion will add a new challenge.

4) Outdoor activities

GTA 4 includes a plethora of outdoor activities that players can seek out or request at their leisure. These activities are available at all times and offer an unforgettable experience. Players can contact Brucie to request a race mission or contact Little Jacob to begin a drug delivery mission, among many other options.

Rockstar Games should bring these features back into the franchise, especially in GTA 6. Although Grand Theft Auto Online still has them, Story Mode severely fails to include them, which upsets many fans.

5) Street food vendors

Street food is undoubtedly one of the most useful features in GTA 4. One can buy food and instantly replenish their health. This saves players time and effort from searching for medications or sleeping in their beds. Many players were dissatisfied when Rockstar downgraded them to mere decorations in the current game.

The Vice City map in Grand Theft Auto 6 should have enough food stalls so that players can continue their adventure without worrying about their health stats. It should also bring back restaurants and fast-food joints to improve the open world.

