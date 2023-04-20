Leaked GTA 6 locations hint at a bigger open-world map than expected

While Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the new GTA 6 map, insiders and data miners are continually digging for information about the upcoming game. Recently, informer Matheusvictorbr- (Twitter/@Matheusbr9895_) revealed that the new open-world map will be larger than expected as the developers intend to include multiple cities and locations within the game.

Having made a few accurate predictions in the past, he has earned the community's trust. That said, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt as we will not know for sure until the game is released.

Rockstar's potential plan to include multiple cities in the upcoming GTA 6 thrills fans

On April 17, 2023, a report on comicbook.com stated that Rockstar Games has plans to include other cities and countries, alongside Vice City, in the upcoming title of the series. They cited Matheusvictorbr- as the primary source.

The story of GTA 6 could potentially take players to Cuba. As per the report, the informant did not mention any specific location. Rockstar Games could include the entire island nation of Cuba or just some major cities such as Havana.

The report also mentioned Carcer City, a fictional city that has never been properly revealed to date despite being mentioned several times throughout the 3D and HD Universes of the Grand Theft Auto franchise. Those who play Manhunt, another popular Rockstar-published game, can explore the elusive city, but the two games exist in different universes and do not cross paths except for certain references and Easter eggs.

What else do we know about the map?

While the American gaming studio is yet to comment on the leaked information, many fans believe that the next untitled Grand Theft Auto game will feature an expandable map. A few well-known insiders previously revealed that Rockstar might cut content from the upcoming game's initial release and later feed it as Story Mode DLCs.

The community is now combining these two rumors to form a fan theory that the developers will expand the GTA 6 Vice City map through DLC releases. Readers should keep an eye on Rockstar's official newswires for updates.

Poll : Do you want GTA 6 to have multiple explorable cities? Yes No 0 votes