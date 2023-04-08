Leaked GTA 6 trailer and teaser details allegedly reveal Rockstar's next move

Although GTA developer Rockstar Games is rather tight-lipped about their next untitled Grand Theft Auto game, a reliable insider and YouTuber has recently shared some intriguing details about the studio's plans for the long-awaited title's reveal.

The official disclosure of Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most eagerly anticipated events in the video game industry. While fans have repeatedly requested a teaser or trailer for the upcoming title, Rockstar Games has shown no signs of providing one so far. However, recent leaks on the subject shared some details that could help fans imagine the setup of the upcoming game's trailer.

Insiders reveal Rockstar's plan for GTA 6’s trailer and teaser

On January 10, 2023, SanInPlay (Twitter/@DjSan_), a popular gaming YouTuber, shared a tweet revealing some interesting details about a potential GTA 6 trailer. As the original tweet was in Portuguese, its English translation reads as follows:

“Plane passes, lizard crossing the street, Lucia in prison exercising, dogs playing, little doggy rolling on ocean beach”

The YouTuber discussed various aspects of the trailer, which appeared to be the beginning of the clip. According to them, Lucia, the leaked female protagonist, will be seen working out inside a prison. While her exact location wasn't mentioned, other details such as a lizard crossing the street, a plane passing by, and a nearby beach indicate a tropical setting, all of which point to the iconic Vice City.

Although something like this could have been imagined by anyone, fans are compelled to believe the YouTuber to a certain extent as this insider previously predicted the inclusion of Lucia in the highly anticipated game months before the notorious Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks were revealed.

Tez2's post revealing Rockstar's plans for Grand Theft Auto 6's teaser (Image via GTAForums)

On March 10, 2023, Tez2 (Twitter/@TezFunz2), a popular insider, revealed that Rockstar Games is planning for an official announcement of the upcoming game. Although they didn't provide a release date for GTA 6, they stated that the gaming company could potentially tease the game during the 10-year anniversary event of Grand Theft Auto Online, which is on October 1, 2023.

However, Rockstar Games is yet to confirm these rumors and provide fans with an official update. Readers are advised to take the above information with a grain of salt and stay tuned to Rockstar's official Newswires for any confirmed information about the upcoming title.

