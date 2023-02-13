GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated video games in recent times, with a vast majority of the gaming community eagerly waiting for any news about it. While Rockstar Games is maintaining full confidentiality over the upcoming game, fans continue to make their own theories, discussions, and rumors.

There have been many instances in the recent past where players have waited for a trailer release, only to be disappointed. Interestingly, Robbin Rams, a popular Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption series YouTuber, created their own version of the game's trailer and shared it on Twitter:

“LEAKED GTA 6 #SuperBowl commercial”

To add to the entertainment factor, the YouTuber even mentioned Rockstar Games in the tweet, which led to a hilarious turn of events.

Fans created a parody GTA 6 Super Bowl commercial to mock Rockstar Games

On February 13, 2023, Robbin Rams posted the above Grand Theft Auto 6 parody trailer video to cheer up the game's eagerly awaiting fans. The upcoming game is well under development and has been a hot topic in the gaming community for years.

As Rockstar Games isn't releasing an official trailer anytime soon and even removed all posts, images, and videos related to the leaks, the YouTuber created this trailer to poke fun at the gaming studio.

The 51-second video began with a compelling tone and quickly turns hilarious. Robbin Rams used a different definition of the word "trailer" and showed the Jobuilt Phantom truck pulling a cargo trailer labeled GTA 6 rushing through the streets of Los Santos.

The "GTA 6 trailer" rips through the East Vinewood neighborhood of Los Santos, obliterating everything in its path. Furthermore, the video revealed that GTA 5 character Trevor Philips was driving the truck in hilarious attire, which made it even more entertaining.

Trevor Philips driving the GTA 6 trailer truck as seen in the video (Image via Twitter/Robbin Rams)

Trevor then drove the truck down Mirror Park Boulevard, ramming and destroying every vehicle on the road. He can finally be seen jumping from the broken side rail of the flyover near Los Santos International Airport.

While Rockstar Games hasn't commented on the video yet, a Twitter user named Const96b stated that Trevor was fleeing with all of the Grand Theft Auto 6 copies that YouTuber Sernandoe claimed to have a few years ago.

Const96b @konstantinos96b @RobbinRams @RockstarGames That truck must be carrying all those copies that Sernandoe stole a few years back from the Rockstar Games headquarters. @RobbinRams @RockstarGames That truck must be carrying all those copies that Sernandoe stole a few years back from the Rockstar Games headquarters.

American gaming YouTuber Jean Sernandoe was one of the first online personalities to allegedly fake Grand Theft Auto 6’s release. He claimed to have obtained the PlayStation 4 version of the game and even displayed fake proof, which landed him in hot water.

YouTuber Jean Sernandoe with a fake PS4 copy of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via YouTube Fandom)

Although Rockstar hasn't released any confirmed information yet, the highly anticipated game is expected to be released around 2024-2025, with a potential trailer release arriving later this year.

