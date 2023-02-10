Five reasons to own Albany Roosevelt in GTA Online

With the most recent weekly update in GTA Online, Rockstar Games has added the Albany Roosevelt as a Podium Vehicle in The Diamond Casino & Resort. The OG vehicle was first released as part of the Valentine's Day Massacre Special update back in February 2014 and has become the talk of the town once again.

Although it has been present in the game since then, the Be My Valentine update that was recently released on February 9, 2023 has brought this vehicle back to the forefront. Roosevelt is a limousine in GTA Online that belongs to the Sports Classic category. Legendary Motorsport's website describes it as:

“Party like it's the Prohibition era in this armored 1920s limousine. Perfect for a gangster and his moll on their first date or their last. Let the Valentine's Day massacres commence.”

This article outlines five reasons why GTA Online players should obtain the Albany Roosevelt during this Valentine's Day season.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

Five features that make the Albany Roosevelt worth getting in GTA Online

1) Classic look

The Roosevelt's design is inspired by the custom 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan. It sports a classy vintage esthetic that's complemented by the charismatic appearance of a mobster vehicle. Boasting a long body and an elevated stance, the vehicle's front end features a stretched hood, vintage-style lights, front bumpers, and two spear wheels on both sides.

In contrast, the vehicle's rear is straight and flat with a luggage compartment attached to the rear bumper that comes standard with a black vintage suitcase. The interior is distinctive and well-detailed, complementing the overall appearance.

While there aren't many customization options to change the appearance of the vehicle in GTA Online, players will certainly adore it for the class and charisma that it exudes.

2) Great companion for Valentine’s Day

The Albany Roosevelt is a Valentine's Day special vehicle in GTA Online, making it an ideal choice for this romantic occasion. Furthermore, the mobster-vehicle appearance is the icing on the cake, allowing you and your partner in crime to wreak havoc on Los Santos in style.

3) It can carry six passengers

If you don't have a partner in crime, you can use the Roosevelt to hang out with your friends in GTA Online. Although most vehicles in the game can only transport two or four passengers at a time, the Roosevelt can carry up to six passengers. It boasts a similar seating capacity to that of the new MTL Brickade 6x6.

Despite being much smaller and more compact than the Brickade 6x6, the Roosevelt can accommodate a driver, three passengers on the seats, and two on both outer sides of the vehicle. You can easily use it for any mission that requires a large number of players and allows you to bring custom vehicles.

4) Great handling

The Albany Roosevelt is primarily a showpiece vehicle in GTA Online, with a few modifications. However, this doesn't mean that players can't use it to drive around Los Santos.

Despite its appearance, the vehicle has exceptional handling, capable of making sharp turns and turning through curves with ease. Although it isn't really intended for such a bulky limousine, you can use it to drift in style with some practice.

It's powered by a massive V12 engine that's equipped with six double-barrel downdraft carburetors. The engine is attached to a four-speed transmission box and a rear-wheel drive layout. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 98.50 mph or 158.52 km/h.

5) Collector’s choice

Finally, the Roosevelt is an excellent choice for vehicle enthusiasts and GTA Online players who enjoy collecting cars. It is a vintage mobster vehicle with a Valentine's Day theme that certainly stands out among other modern and futuristic vehicles.

Interested players can win it from the Lucky Wheel this week or purchase it from Legendary Motorsports for a base price of $750,000.

Poll : 0 votes