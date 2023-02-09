GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride released (February 9 to February 15)

Rockstar Games has just released a brand new weekly update for GTA Online, and fans are loving it. With drip-feed content from the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC not being introduced for some time, the recent update has now added new vehicles, bonuses, discounts, and much more to the multiplayer game.

Although the new Classique Broadway is the main attraction of the update, Rockstar has added two new vehicles as the Podium and Prize Ride rewards. Moreover, the Valentine's Day event kicked off alongside the update, and Grand Theft Auto Online players can take advantage of all available offers until February 15, 2023, before the next weekly update.

Rockstar Games has added the Albany Roosevelt and Obey 8F Drafter as the Podium and Prize Ride vehicles in GTA Online’s latest weekly update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

- Valentines Blazer

- Heartbreak Pendant Necklace



Podium - Roosevelt



Prize Ride - 8F Drafter



Luxury Showcase - JB 700W, Mamba



Simeon Showroom - Roosevelt Valor, Broadway, Entity MT, Zion Classic, Peyote Gasser

#GTAOnline Log in unlocks- Valentines Blazer- Heartbreak Pendant NecklacePodium - RooseveltPrize Ride - 8F DrafterLuxury Showcase - JB 700W, MambaSimeon Showroom - Roosevelt Valor, Broadway, Entity MT, Zion Classic, Peyote Gasser Log in unlocks- Valentines Blazer- Heartbreak Pendant NecklacePodium - RooseveltPrize Ride - 8F DrafterLuxury Showcase - JB 700W, MambaSimeon Showroom - Roosevelt Valor, Broadway, Entity MT, Zion Classic, Peyote Gasser#GTAOnline

Starting off with the podium vehicle, GTA Online players can now get their hands on the Albany Roosevelt for free after the latest weekly update. The vehicle is available in the ongoing lucky draw competition inside The Diamond Casino & Resort, which is located in East Vinewood near the Los Santos Freeway.

To win the Podium Vehicle, follow the steps listed below:

Head into the Diamond Casino Stand in front of the Lucky Wheel and press the required button to take part in the competition Press the appropriate button to confirm the participation Spin the Lucky Wheel

It should be noted that simply spinning the Lucky Wheel doesn't guarantee the Podium Vehicle in GTA Online. With Rockstar Games including 19 additional prizes in the lucky draw, there's only a 5% chance of winning the vehicle.

Moving on to the Prize Ride, this week's reward is the Obey 8F Drafter. Players can obtain this sports coupe vehicle for free by competing in the Pursuit Race Series races and finishing in the top position for two days in a row.

Furthermore, players can inspect this vehicle in advance by going to the Los Santos Car Meet, which is located on Popular Street, Cypress Flats in East Los Santos.

Brief details and specifications of the Albany Roosevelt and Obey 8F Drafter

The Albany Roosevelt is a four-door classic limousine in GTA Online. The blocky design is based on a custom 1928 Cadillac 341A Town Sedan, featuring a classic mobster vehicle appearance. Considering that it's a centerpiece vehicle, the Roosevelt is not really intended for racing or other high-stress situations. When fully upgraded, it can cruise at a top speed of 98.50 mph or 158.52 km/h.

The Obey 8F Drafter is a two-seater race car in GTA Online. It's based on the 2018 Audi RS5 Coupe and boasts a similarly sporty appearance. When fully upgraded, it can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph or 189.10 km/h.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes