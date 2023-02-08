GTA Online Valentine Broadway DLC car leaked ahead of a new weekly update

Rockstar Games is reportedly gearing up for the Valentine’s Week celebrations in GTA Online. Despite Valentine's Day being early next week, the week-long event kicked off on February 7, 2023 with the Rose Day celebrations.

Although the American gaming studio hasn't revealed anything about the event yet, reliable data miners have discovered several changes that will arrive alongside the next weekly update on February 9, 2023. In general, the upcoming update is expected to include Valentine's Day-themed bonuses, clothes, and other interesting changes.

Popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 confirmed these leaks as well, further revealing that GTA Online players will be getting a new vehicle during the Valentine’s Day event.

Rockstar Games will release a new drip-feed vehicle in GTA Online with the Valentine's Day weekly update

Tez2 @TezFunz2

#GTAOnline Tomorrow, expect the Broadway to be released priced at $925,000 with the "Los Santos Lovers" livery for Valentine's Day event. Tomorrow, expect the Broadway to be released priced at $925,000 with the "Los Santos Lovers" livery for Valentine's Day event.#GTAOnline https://t.co/m0G4ai90Ke

On February 8, 2023, Tez2 shared the above tweet, confirming that the Classique Broadway will finally be released in Grand Theft Auto Online alongside the Valentine’s Day-themed weekly update that's arriving tomorrow. This vehicle is being added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's drip-feed content.

Rockstar Games teased the ponton coupe vehicle with the DLC's teaser poster on December 7, 2023 and released a special Downtown Cab Co.-themed livery as well, which GTA Online players can unlock by completing Taxi Work jobs.

The Classique Broadway with the Downtown Cab Co. livery (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the Broadway is yet to be added to the game, Tez2 has stated that it will soon be available for purchase at a starting price of $925,000. Players can further equip the vehicle with the "Los Santos Lovers" livery, which will also be released alongside the Valentine's Day event.

Players’ reactions to the news

The tweet quickly piqued players' interest, with many of them sharing their thoughts on the matter. Although receiving a brand new vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online after weeks of waiting is good news, users Teo, Dakota Fiolek, and Bradley expressed concern about Rockstar Games' recent trend of limited-time-only vehicles being introduced.

Teo @Teorhuos @TezFunz2 Another nice car that I hope it's not limited comin @TezFunz2 Another nice car that I hope it's not limited comin

Dakota Fiolek @TFOXFAM98 @TezFunz2 Kinda figured/expected it to be released for The Valentine’s Day hope they don’t do a limited to run to buy it like they did with the 300R & Issi Rally. @TezFunz2 Kinda figured/expected it to be released for The Valentine’s Day hope they don’t do a limited to run to buy it like they did with the 300R & Issi Rally.

Bradley @Exobrad53_ @TezFunz2 That's probably going to a limited time content @TezFunz2 That's probably going to a limited time content 😂

A few fans inquired about the 50-car garage that had been leaked earlier:

🔥𝐽𝑈𝑆𝑇𝐺𝐴𝑀𝐸𝑅-0𝐹𝐹𝐼𝐶𝐼𝐴𝐿🔥🇮🇹 @JUSTGAMEROFFIC1 @TezFunz2 They bring out new vehicles but they still haven't figured out that the real problem is that we need the new 50 space garage🤦🏻 @TezFunz2 They bring out new vehicles but they still haven't figured out that the real problem is that we need the new 50 space garage🤦🏻

Joey Greene @joey_greene12 @TezFunz2 When’s that darn 50 car garage coming out I literally can’t buy any more cars bc everything is full @TezFunz2 When’s that darn 50 car garage coming out I literally can’t buy any more cars bc everything is full😭

Botimus-_-Prime @B0TIMUSPRIME @TezFunz2 Where is the dang garage! That’s what we want @TezFunz2 Where is the dang garage! That’s what we want

Other Valentine’s Day-themed leaks in GTA Online

Ross @Ross157_ #GTAOnline Valentines bonuses are coming this Thursday to GTA Online, so expect bonuses on Valentines themed modes and discounts on Valentines themed items like clothing, Vehicles and more! Valentines bonuses are coming this Thursday to GTA Online, so expect bonuses on Valentines themed modes and discounts on Valentines themed items like clothing, Vehicles and more! 🌹#GTAOnline https://t.co/KtszjGlHxC

While Rockstar Games is yet to officially confirm the alleged leaks, data miners have discovered even more Valentine's Day-themed additions that are coming to GTA Online. On February 8, 2023, a Twitter user named Ross shared the first look at the event's souvenirs.

According to them, Grand Theft Auto Online players can expect the following benefits throughout the event week:

Bonuses on Valentine-themed game modes

Discounts

Valentine-themed apparels

Vehicles, and many more

Following Tez2's tweet, it has now been confirmed that Rockstar Games is working on a Valentine's Day-themed weekly update for the game. Considering that the studio is known to introduce event-related bonuses and gifts from time to time, fans are certainly excited to see this year's Valentine's Day-related extravaganzas.

