GTA Online Valentine Broadway DLC car leaked ahead of a new weekly update

Rockstar Games is reportedly gearing up for the Valentine’s Week celebrations in GTA Online. Despite Valentine's Day being early next week, the week-long event kicked off on February 7, 2023 with the Rose Day celebrations.
Although the American gaming studio hasn't revealed anything about the event yet, reliable data miners have discovered several changes that will arrive alongside the next weekly update on February 9, 2023. In general, the upcoming update is expected to include Valentine's Day-themed bonuses, clothes, and other interesting changes.
Popular Rockstar Games insider Tez2 confirmed these leaks as well, further revealing that GTA Online players will be getting a new vehicle during the Valentine’s Day event.
Rockstar Games will release a new drip-feed vehicle in GTA Online with the Valentine's Day weekly update
On February 8, 2023, Tez2 shared the above tweet, confirming that the Classique Broadway will finally be released in Grand Theft Auto Online alongside the Valentine’s Day-themed weekly update that's arriving tomorrow. This vehicle is being added as part of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC's drip-feed content.
Rockstar Games teased the ponton coupe vehicle with the DLC's teaser poster on December 7, 2023 and released a special Downtown Cab Co.-themed livery as well, which GTA Online players can unlock by completing Taxi Work jobs.
Although the Broadway is yet to be added to the game, Tez2 has stated that it will soon be available for purchase at a starting price of $925,000. Players can further equip the vehicle with the "Los Santos Lovers" livery, which will also be released alongside the Valentine's Day event.
Players’ reactions to the news
The tweet quickly piqued players' interest, with many of them sharing their thoughts on the matter. Although receiving a brand new vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online after weeks of waiting is good news, users Teo, Dakota Fiolek, and Bradley expressed concern about Rockstar Games' recent trend of limited-time-only vehicles being introduced.
A few fans inquired about the 50-car garage that had been leaked earlier:
Other Valentine’s Day-themed leaks in GTA Online
While Rockstar Games is yet to officially confirm the alleged leaks, data miners have discovered even more Valentine's Day-themed additions that are coming to GTA Online. On February 8, 2023, a Twitter user named Ross shared the first look at the event's souvenirs.
According to them, Grand Theft Auto Online players can expect the following benefits throughout the event week:
- Bonuses on Valentine-themed game modes
- Discounts
- Valentine-themed apparels
- Vehicles, and many more
Following Tez2's tweet, it has now been confirmed that Rockstar Games is working on a Valentine's Day-themed weekly update for the game. Considering that the studio is known to introduce event-related bonuses and gifts from time to time, fans are certainly excited to see this year's Valentine's Day-related extravaganzas.
