New GTA Online Valentine update reportedly adds new modes and discounts this Thursday

With Valentine's Day rapidly approaching, GTA Online is gearing up to celebrate the Feast of Saint Valentine. According to reliable reports, Rockstar Games' upcoming weekly update on February 9, 2023 will be Valentine's Day-themed, as it includes February 14, 2023, and will remain active until the next weekly update.

Although the gaming studio is yet to release any official information about the event itself, insiders say that Grand Theft Auto Online players will receive bonuses, Valentine's Day-themed game modes, and much more with the rumored update.

Rockstar Games is in the works to release a Valentine's Day-themed weekly update in GTA Online

Ross @Ross157_ #GTAOnline Valentines bonuses are coming this Thursday to GTA Online, so expect bonuses on Valentines themed modes and discounts on Valentines themed items like clothing, Vehicles and more! Valentines bonuses are coming this Thursday to GTA Online, so expect bonuses on Valentines themed modes and discounts on Valentines themed items like clothing, Vehicles and more! 🌹#GTAOnline https://t.co/KtszjGlHxC

On February 8, 2023, a Twitter user named Ross tweeted interesting details about the upcoming Valentine's Week-related update in Grand Theft Auto Online. According to this user, players will receive the following benefits once the event is released:

Bonuses on Valentine-themed game modes

Discounts

Valentine-themed apparels

Vehicles, and many more

Furthermore, various other data miners have retweeted it as well, lending credence to the claim. In the past, the American gaming studio has released several festive-themed events in GTA Online, most of which were fairly popular within the player base. While the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC still has a significant amount of content to be released, players are eagerly anticipating some new additions as well.

A user named Rafae tweeted that they wanted the Classique Broadway to be added to the multiplayer game with the upcoming update.

Rockstar Games teased the ponton coupe with the Los Santos Drug Wars teaser poster on December 7, 2023. Additionally, they released a Downtown Cab Co.-themed livery for the vehicle, which players can obtain by completing Taxi Work missions. Unfortunately, the vehicle still hasn't been added to the game.

The Classique Broadway with Downtown Cab Co. livery teased with the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC update (Image via Rockstar Games)

Although the last few weeks have been dry in terms of drip-feed content, players are hoping to see the classic vehicle as part of the Valentine's Day update.

Rockstar Games hinted at an optimistic future for GTA Online in the coming years

Gaming Detective @that1detectiv3



Bruh can we get a new game instead



#GTAOnline #RockstarGames "Rockstar Games will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online with add-on content" - Take-TwoBruh can we get a new game instead "Rockstar Games will continue to support Grand Theft Auto Online with add-on content" - Take-TwoBruh can we get a new game instead💀#GTAOnline #RockstarGames https://t.co/Gz8CVKftFk

As this year marks the tenth anniversary of Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer mode, fans have begun to notice some declining trends with its Online variant. Despite having a fairly high number of active players to date, a significant portion are beginning to move to other games for a wide variety of reasons.

However, the developers assured players that they will continue to support GTA Online in the coming years as well as provide regular updates and DLCs. Although GTA 6 is currently in development, fans can enjoy the multiplayer game until the next title is released.

