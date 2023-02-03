GTA Online G's Caches locations seemingly leaked ahead of release as Los Santos Drug Wars drip feed event

The Los Santos Drug Wars DLC is one of the most popular updates in GTA Online, which still includes a significant portion of unreleased drip-feed content. Rockstar Games took a different approach with this DLC, dividing it into two major parts with substantial drip-feed content in between.

A daily "collectable" where you break into a stash house (marked with a purple blip,) take out the dealers inside, and break into a safe to steal "cash or supplies for your businesses."

The Stash House collectibles, also known as G's Caches, were one of the key drip-feed components that were uncovered on December 14, 2022 by popular game data miner WildBrick142. Although Rockstar is yet to release the daily event, data miners have dug deeper into GTA Online's game files and discovered all of the cache locations on the map.

Data miners discover all of the locations for G's Cache collectibles before their release in GTA Online

On February 2, 2023, well-known data miner PLTytus shared a tweet revealing all the possible locations for the Stash House collectibles daily event. The user also shared words of gratitude to Arthur from Discord, csrN from YouTube, and WildBrick142 for their collective help.

According to PLTytus, they have discovered a total of 15 locations where GTA Online can spawn collectibles once they're released. Each area has five possible locations, adding up to a total of 75 locations. The interactive map given below shows all 15 areas for the caches to spawn.

Every day, GTA Online will spawn items in any of the 15 possible areas. The cache will be stored in one of the five possible locations within the area and will emit a sound to assist players in locating it. Although the precise location won't be shown on the map, the spawning area will be indicated by a purple crate icon with a question mark on top.

The following is a list of all possible areas for G's Caches to spawn in GTA Online:

Clucking Bell Farms railyard in Paleto Bay, near the Great Ocean Highway Bayview Lodge in Paleto Forest, near Procopio Promenade O'Neil Ranch in Grapeseed, Blaine County, near Union Road East of the Alamo Sea, near North Calafia Way in Blaine County Sandy Shoes, near Nowhere Road Great Chaparral, near Route 68 Chumas Historic Family Pier, near Barbareno Road Galileo Observatory in Vinewood Hills Palmer-Taylor Power Station, San Chianski Mountain Range, Los Santos County University of San Andreas, Los Santos, between Richman Street and Picture Perfect Drive Decker Park, near Decker Street Legion Square, Downtown, Los Santon Mirror Park lake, East Vinewood, Los Santos Vespucci Beach, Los Santos El Burro Heights, near El Burro Boulevard

Each cache will give you $15,000-$20,000 as a reward, 2000 RP, snacks, and ammunition. It should be noted that WildBrick142's video also revealed that the caches will be guarded by enemy NPCs, all of whom players must defeat to retrieve the package.

