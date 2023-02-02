GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride released (February 2 to February 8)

Rockstar Games has released a brand-new weekly update for GTA Online, adding plenty of the latest deals, offers, and discounts. While the last few days have been daunting for PC players, the studio fixed the security issues with a title update yesterday. All players can now safely return to the game.

The update is also a continuation of the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC released in December 2022, adding two new vehicles to the Podium and Prize Ride rewards. GTA Online players can try to win them by February 8, 2023, before the new patch.

However, PC players must update their game before proceeding if they haven't already. It is available on the Epic Games Store, Steam, and Rockstar Games Launcher. The file sizes range from 350 to 900 MB.

Rockstar is offering Grotti Stinger GT and Declasse Lifeguard as free Podium and Prize Ride vehicles in GTA Online's latest weekly update

Starting with the Podium vehicle, Rockstar Games added the Grotti Stinger GT as a reward in the Diamond Casino Podium. Although the vehicle is free, it must be won in the lucky draw to be owned. GTA Online players who want to win the car can go to the Diamond Casino & Resort near the Los Santos Freeway and spin the Lucky Wheel.

However, players should note that the Lucky Wheel does not always guarantee the Podium vehicle as a reward. Rockstar included 19 other prizes in the lottery, with only a 5% chance of winning the vehicle.

Coming into this week's Prize Ride, GTA Online players can drive home the Declasse Lifeguard SUV from the Los Santos Car Meet. To win, players must finish in the top five positions in the Los Santos Car Meet Series race missions three days in a row.

A demo model of the vehicle is on display at the LS Car Meet, and players can inspect it beforehand by visiting the premises on Popular Street, Cypress Flats, East Los Santos.

Brief details and specifications of the Grotti Stinger GT and Declasse Lifeguard

The Grotti Stinger GT is a sports classics car in GTA Online based on the real-life Ferrari 250 GTO. It is powered by a 320HP 3-liter engine and a five-speed transmission box and can reach a top speed of 112.00 mph or 180.25 km/h when fully upgraded.

The Declasse Lifeguard is an emergency vehicle commonly found around the Vespucci beach area. It is a one-of-a-kind vehicle that has been added to the Prize Ride. When fully upgraded, the SUV can run at a top speed of 95.25 mph or 153.29 km/h.

