Taxi Vs. Taxi Custom in GTA Online: Which is better to do Taxi Work jobs?

Taxi Work jobs are the current trend in GTA Online, and players find this gameplay style within the official multiplayer version quite enjoyable. Rockstar Games introduced the mission with the weekly update on January 19, 2023, and released the Vapid Taxi as a purchasable player vehicle.

However, there are currently three ways to start the mission, each with its Taxi vehicle: mission-provided, purchased, and Custom. Although these vehicles are essentially the same, they each have distinct features.

Most fans are still perplexed about which one to obtain and which is best for doing Taxi Work jobs. So, this article distinguishes between the standard and Custom Taxis and clarifies which one you should get in GTA Online.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Differences between the standard Taxi and Taxi Custom in GTA Online

Details and specifications of the Vapid Taxi

The Vapid Taxi is a four-seater service vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online. The car is a trademark of the Downtown Cab Co. taxi company in the game and can be seen in its branding at all times. It is a variant of the standard Stanier model based on the real-life Ford Crown Victoria.

This customized sedan is powered by a four-cylinder engine attached to a five-speed transmission box. It features a rear-wheel drive layout and can run at a top speed of 102.00 mph or 164.15 km/h.

Although the vehicle's top speed is higher than average compared to other sedans in GTA Online, it has good acceleration and acceptable braking performance. The engine's durability is also impressive, though it tends to deteriorate with repeated trips.

The Vapid Taxi can be purchased in GTA Online for a base price of $650,000 and a trade price of $487,500 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website. However, it will be saved as a Pegasus vehicle and cannot be customized. The Los Santos Customs garage only offers these two modifications:

Ignition Bomb - $5000

Remote Bomb - $7,500

Furthermore, players must stick with the default vehicle and abandon it once it is damaged or destroyed.

Details and specifications of the Taxi Custom

The Taxi Custom is an upgraded Vapid, which players can obtain as a bonus reward in GTA Online. While the standard Taxi can be purchased, Custom can only be obtained through Arena War series missions. Players must reach the Sponsorship Tier 25 in Arena War missions to unlock this vehicle.

Similar to the standard model, the custom variant cannot be modified. It does, however, come with improved performance stats by default. The car has increased speed, improved handling, Classic Rod lowrider wheels with whitewall bulletproof tires, turbo tuning, a custom black-and-red paint job, and superior durability.

Which Taxi is best for Taxi Work missions in GTA Online?

The Custom is best for doing Taxi Work missions in GTA Online, but it depends entirely on the player's preferences. Its increased speed enables players to reach passengers' destinations quickly and easily. Players can easily cut through traffic with its superior handling while avoiding annoying NPC drivers.

However, both are Pegasus vehicles that cost $200 to request each time.

For comprehensive guides, walkthroughs, character information and more, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes