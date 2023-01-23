How to buy a Taxi in GTA Online and start Taxi company jobs?

Taxi Works missions are a recent addition to GTA Online and have quickly become popular among players. The gameplay feature has been present in the Grand Theft Auto series for many years and has also been available in Story Mode since its launch. However, fans are still eager to jump into their taxis and earn an honest income in the multiplayer game.

Since Rockstar Games altered some gameplay elements for the Online version, some multiplayer fans are still perplexed as to how to begin these missions, which was much simpler in the Story Mode. This article explains how GTA Online players can purchase a Taxi and begin doing Taxi Work missions in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

A beginner's guide to purchasing a Taxi and starting Taxi Work missions in GTA Online

To begin working as a taxi driver in Grand Theft Auto Online, you must first log in and wait a few minutes for a message from Downtown Cab Co. about new job openings at the company. Once you've received this message, you can begin the Taxi Work missions.

Unlike in GTA 5, you cannot simply steal a taxi off the street and start doing these missions. Rockstar Games has made the Vapid Taxi car available for purchase on the Warstock Cache & Carry website in GTA Online, and you must purchase it to work as a Taxi driver.

The base price of the vehicle is $650,000, but it can also be purchased at a trade price of $487,500. To unlock the trade price, you must complete ten Taxi Work missions.

While this may seem confusing at first, Rockstar Games allows GTA Online players to simply walk into the Downtown Cab Co. office and begin the job with one of their assigned vehicles. After you complete ten deliveries, the trade price will be unlocked, allowing you to purchase your personal Taxi at a discounted price.

It is important to note that players cannot purchase the Downtown Cab Co. business in the multiplayer version of the game. According to the story of GTA 5, it is still owned by Franklin Clinton, so you can only work as a part-time driver to deliver customers to their destinations.

The purchased Taxi will be saved as a Pegasus vehicle, and you can call the Pegasus Lifestyle Management contact from your phone to obtain the vehicle for a $200 fee.

The main difference between owning a Taxi and using the one provided by the company is that non-owners must visit the Downtown Cab Co. business to begin the mission, whereas owners can simply request a Taxi from Pegasus Lifestyle Management and begin the job anywhere on the map. Another difference is that on-owners can get the Taxi for free, but owners must pay $200 each time they want to use it.

You cannot modify owned Taxis in any of the garages, so if the vehicle gets damaged, you'll have to abandon it.

You can also use the Red Taxi Custom to begin Taxi Work missions. The Taxi Custom can be obtained as a reward for unlocking tier 25 in the GTA Online Arena War series and is a modified version of the standard Taxi with improved performance.

