How much can players earn from GTA Online Taxi Work jobs?

Taxi Work jobs are the talk of the town in GTA Online, and fans love it. Rockstar Games released the much-anticipated missions as part of the weekly update on January 19, 2023, giving players new ways to earn honest in-game money.

However, many players are still perplexed about how much money can be earned from these missions. While it is common knowledge that Taxi Works are Side Missions in the game that do not pay well, Rockstar has not provided a list of payouts for the job either.

For the benefit of players, this article explains how much one can earn from each Taxi Work mission and how to maximize profits.

Taxi Work missions in GTA Online excellent way to earn petty cash

Taxi Work missions are a fresh way of making money for GTA Online players. Although the side mission has been available in GTA 5 since the start, Rockstar Games finally added it to the multiplayer mode with improved gameplay changes.

Each mission or trip compensates the player in two ways: fare and tip. When a customer boards the cab, an estimated payout is displayed in the bottom right corner of the screen. The game usually pays between $1000 and $2500 per trip, including the base fare and tip.

As is customary, the payout begins low and gradually increases as you complete more trips without interruptions or breaks. GTA Online players can get $136 as fare and $2000 as a tip, which are the highest payouts for the job.

However, after completing ten trips in a row, the game will temporarily halt your payout increments and pay the same amount for the remaining trips.

One thing to remember is that Rockstar Games has implemented several conditions that can reduce your payout. While the base fare remains the same, the tip will gradually decrease if you trigger these conditions.

As of now, three known factors can reduce your Taxi Work payouts in GTA Online. While these have yet to be confirmed by Rockstar Games or any other credible source, players are advised to steer clear of them to avoid losing their hard-earned money.

To begin with, you may incur revenue losses if you damage your vehicle while on a trip. Once a passenger has boarded the cab, avoid being hit or driving through rough terrain, as this can cause the tip to be cut. However, GTA Online allows you to drive anywhere while on your way to pick up a customer and does not reduce your payout.

Note that you can't drive fast with a passenger in the car. If you drive recklessly or too fast, you will lose $45 every few seconds.

While the maximum permitted speed limit is unknown, according to a GTA 5 Facts and Glitches video by popular YouTuber DarkViperAU, if you drive faster than 60-70 km/h with a passenger, they will become irritated and comment on your driving. Players are advised to stay within the limit to avoid losing money.

Additionally, you cannot drive too slow to drop the passenger. If you take too much time or remain stationary, the passenger will deduct $32 from the tip after every 30 seconds.

