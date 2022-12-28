Top 5 ways to make money quickly in GTA Online before 2023

GTA Online offers numerous ways for players to earn money, with the amounts varying based on the mission type and duration. Nevertheless, the GTA community has long complained that most in-game missions do not provide much value compared to in-game expenses.

While inflation has severely impacted the economy of GTA Online, Rockstar Games hasn't improved the in-game payouts, disappointing players the most. Even double-money offers aren't worth much in most missions.

However, there are a few missions in the game that offer substantial rewards and are well worth the time and effort. Since heists are some of the most popular missions in the game, these money-making methods are frequently overshadowed by them.

This article lists five of the best and most efficient ways to make money in GTA Online before 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Top five fastest ways to make money in GTA Online before 2023

5) Franklin Clinton’s Payphone Hits

Payphone contracts are some of the most popular missions in the Grand Theft Auto series, with GTA Online continuing that saga. Although Lester Crest gave give Franklin Clinton payphone contracts in the game's Story Mode, the latter now gives players the same option in the multiplayer mode.

Each contract mission pays a base amount of $15,000 plus an additional $70,000 for following the instructions given by Franklin. With these jobs, players can easily earn up to $85,000 for just a few minutes of work.

Each mission provides 15 minutes to complete the task, but experienced players can complete them in less than five minutes each.

4) Time Trials

Time Trials are some of the most underappreciated yet effective ways to make money in GTA Online. While the majority of players are unaware of their advantages, veteran players can attest to how enjoyable these missions are and how good their payout value can be.

There are three different types of Time Trial missions viz. Normal Time Trial, RC Time Trial, and Hao’s Special Works Time Trial. While the first two are available on all platforms, the HSW Time Trial is only available on the next-generation PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

While the Normal and RC Time Trials offer $100,000 each, the HSW Time Trial offers $250,000 for just a few minutes of racing.

3) First Dose Missions

Arriving alongside the Los Santos Drug Wars DLC, the First Dose missions are some of the most recent additions to GTA Online. These are six distinct story-based missions that unlock several new game elements. The missions and their rewards are as follows:

First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe - $50,000 First Dose 2 - Designated Driver - $50,000 First Dose 3 - Fatal Incursion - $50,000 First Dose 4 - Uncontrolled Substance - $50,000 First Dose 5 - Make War not Love - $50,000 First Dose 6 - Off the Rails - $250,000

In addition to these missions paying well, completing the entire series will unlock the Freakshop, the Brickade 6x6 vehicle, and Fooligan Jobs for players.

2) Fooligan Jobs

Fooligan Jobs are offered by Dax and can only be unlocked after completing the First Dose 1 - Welcome to the Troupe mission. GTA Online players can simply call Dax and select "Request Work" to begin a Fooligan Job. There are five different types of missions that are randomly assigned to the player. The mission names and payouts are as follows:

Crop Dustin' - $50,000 Heavy Metal - $50,000 Liquid Assets - $50,000 Working Remotely - $50,000 Write-Off - $50,000

Each mission has a 48-minute cooldown period, and completing ten of them will unlock an equipment upgrade for the Acid Lab.

1) Acid Lab

Acid Lab is the newest business in GTA Online, which has quickly gained popularity due to its efficiency and quick money-making ability. A full stock of Acid Lab products generates around $230,000, which can be increased to $330,000 after the equipment upgrade.

Currently, the business is offering double the money and players can earn up to $600,000 with each batch.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : 0 votes