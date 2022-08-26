Why GTA Online players should complete Time Trials for money

GTA Online is a live and ever-evolving world. The streets of Los Santos are filled with many activities, and Time Trials are one of the easiest but most underrated money-making methods among them.

Time Trials are short races that players can complete alone. Each race has to be completed within the specified time limit. These trials offer a hefty amount of money for just a few minutes of gameplay. This article focuses on the reasons why GTA Online players should complete Time Trials.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Time Trials: The fastest way to make money in GTA Online

Currently, there are three Time Trial missions in GTA Online: Normal Time Trial, RC Time Trial, and Hao’s Special Works (HSW) Time Trial. HSW Time Trial was introduced when GTA Online was released on next-gen consoles and is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S only.

Normal Time Trial

The Normal Time Trial offers $100,000 as a first-time reward for beating the par time. This mission can be accessed by players on any platform. They will have to look for a purple clock icon labeled Time Trial on their GTA Online map.

Although players can start the race in most two or four-wheeler vehicles (with the exception of certain vehicles such as the Oppressor and the Deluxo), bringing a fully upgraded fast vehicle is always recommended. Some vehicles players can choose from for this mission are:

Bravado Banshee 900R

Grotti Itali RSX

Pfister 811

Ocelot Pariah

However, experienced players from the community always recommend using an upgraded fast bike for the mission, since they can easily cut traffic on the roads.

This week's Normal Time Trial is the Elysian Island II with a par time of 1:50:00 minutes.

RC Time Trial

The RC Time Trial does not give players the liberty to choose a vehicle for the mission. Players have to beat the given par time using the RC Bandito, a remote-controlled car.

To begin this mission, players will have to look for a purple remote control icon labeled RC Time Trial on their GTA Online map. Like the Normal Time Trial, this mission is also available for all players and platforms and offers a $100,000 reward.

This week's RC Time Trial is Construction Site II with a par time of 1:12:00 minutes.

HSW Time Trial

As mentioned before, the HSW Time Trial is limited to next-gen console players only. Unlike other Time Trials, it has eight events to compete in, and winning all of them will unlock the HSW Elite livery for all available HSW-tuned vehicles.

This mission allows players to use HSW-tuned vehicles only. They are:

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Karin S95

Bravado Banshee

Principe Deveste Eight

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Coil Cyclone II

Imponte Arbiter GT

Übermacht Sentinel XS

Grotti Turismo Classic

Pfister Astron Custom

Grotti Brioso R/A

The HSW Time Trial offers $250,000 as a reward upon completion, which is more than any other quick race mission in the game. This week’s HSW Time Trial is Pacific Bluffs.

The best thing about these Time Trials is that they change every week on Thursday and shift to a new location and route. GTA Online players should definitely consider completing them, since they are literally one of the fastest money-making methods in the game.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish