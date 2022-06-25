How to start HSW Time Trials in GTA Online: This week's routes, vehicles, and more

In their latest weekly update on GTA Newswire, Rockstar is giving players the opportunity to put on a devil-may-care approach to road safety. A whole assortment of new discounts, rewards, and vehicles are available throughout this week, including the Hao’s Special Works Time Trial that is exclusively available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A few of the most thrilling activities in GTA Online would undoubtedly be burning rubber on the streets of Los Santos, riding in exotic vehicles, and HSW Time Trials. GTA Online players can test their skills at the weekly Hao's Special Works Time Trial, which is completely different than the introductory trial. These Time Trials require players to beat a par time using only HSW-tuned vehicles.

How players can access HSW Time Trials in GTA Online

GTA Online players on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S can flaunt their most exotic vehicles from their HSW upgraded garage throughout the week. However, players will need to complete a few things before jumping to the time trial.

Players first need to complete the introduction to Hao's Special Works once they get a call from Hao himself. They have to go to Hao’s garage in Downtown Vinewood. There, they will find a parked car, the Grotti Turismo Classic, which serves as a test vehicle for players to exhibit their driving skills and complete the race by beating Hao's time of 8 minutes and 10 seconds.

After that, players will get a free conversion with HSW Vehicle Upgrades. Hao's auto shop will be available for the LS Car Meet at Cypress Flats. Players will then need to pay a $50,000 membership fee.

Afterward, players will be able to participate in exclusive HSW time trials in the game. They can find the HSW Time Trial icon on the map where players can go and start the time trial.

What's new in this week's HSW Time Trials?

For this week’s featured HSW time trial, players must cover the gorgeous route between Pacific Bluffs and Mount Gordo in GTA Online. Players can visit some iconic locations in this time trial, including the El Gordo Lighthouse. The par-time to beat this week is 3:46:000.

To play the HSW time trials, players first need a vehicle that has been upgraded to an HSW-compatible version, as not all cars are HSW compatible. Here's the list of compatible vehicles to be upgraded to HSW-tuned:

Class A:

Shitzu Hakuchou Drag

Karin S95

Bravado Banshee

Principe Deveste Eight

Pegassi Weaponized Ignus

Coil Cyclone II

Class B:

Imponte Arbiter GT

Übermacht Sentinel XS

Grotti Turismo Classic

Pfister Astron Custom

Class C:

Grotti Brioso R/A

Throughout this week, players can also test ride the HSW premium vehicle, the Imponte Arbiter GT, to win the upgrade.

The Imponte Arbiter GT is a 2-door muscle car that features in the Expanded & Enhanced Edition of the game. The car's pretty powerful, capable of reaching a top speed of 112.75 mph. When upgraded to HSW, the vehicle can reach a staggering top speed of 141.25 mph. It's a must-try this week for players who haven't tried it yet in GTA Online.

Tips and tricks to ace HSW Time Trials

Here are a few sure-shot ways for players to make the most out of this week’s HSW Time Trials, regardless of the level of racing experience:

It goes without saying that the fastest vehicles are ideal for racing against the clock. The Karin S95, the Bravado Banshee, the Principe Deveste Eight, the Grotti Turismo Classic, and the Pegassi Weaponized Ignus are some of the fastest HSW compatible cars that exactly serve the purpose.

It is crucial to keep an eye on the route a player follows during the race. Timed races are challenging primarily because a single mistake can lead to losing a lot of time before getting back on track. The best way is to avoid obstacles and keep vehicles out of harm’s way.

Players have the liberty to choose the route that they want to follow to reach the destination. Choosing a relatively easier route with potentially fewer hindrances is the smartest way out since winning depends only on the time taken.

Rockstar Games @RockstarGames



Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: rsg.ms/3a8f9eb Burn rubber and earn Tuners bonuses all week long in GTA Online.Including Double Rewards on Robbery Contract Finales and Exotic Exports, 3X GTA$ for completing Auto Shop Client Jobs, tripled Reputation Points on all car meet activities, and more: rsg.ms/3a8f9eb https://t.co/jZ5wYCCxq6

Finally, HSW time trials are a good way to make the most of the Expanded and Enhanced Edition of GTA Online, and this week's featured time trial is one to try for GTA Online players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far