Full list of all sports that can be played in GTA Online

GTA Online is Rockstar's greatest title so far and the game has all the best elements of its predecessors, including quite a few interesting sports that players can enjoy.

Players can indulge in sports in GTA Online as a multiplayer activity and there are six different types of sports missions. This article is a breakdown of all the fun sports activities players can engage in the game.

A complete list of all sports that can be played in GTA Online

1) Golf

Players can play golf in GTA Online with up to four other players and friends in the session. In order to start a golf match, players need to go to the Los Santos Golf Club, located in Richman District, to trigger the mission. Players can wager bets to win the game.

2) Tennis

Players can play Tennis with another player by going to the game's tennis court. There are eight courts around Los Santos where players can go to start the game, and even wager bets for winning a game of tennis.

3) Parachuting

Players can take partake in parachuting in GTA Online. Parachuting is a game mode that is available for up to eight players. Players can start this activity by going into the pause menu and searching for parachute missions under jobs created by Rockstar. The objective of the activity is to jump out of a plane, travel through all the checkpoints using the parachute and land on the blue corona.

4) Arm Wrestling

Arm wrestling in GTA Online is a mini game where two players can play against each other. The objective of the game is to spam the assigned button faster than the opponent to exert more pressure on the arm. The player who mashed the button faster is the winner.

5) Darts

Darts in GTA Online is a mini game where two players can compete with each other to score more points on the dart board. This mission can be triggered by finding a dart board. These boards can be found at players' MC Clubhouses and Arcade heist planning levels.

6) Shooting Range

Players can visit the shooting range in GTA Online and practice their shooting while competing with their friends to be the quickest shooter. In order to start this mission, players need to drive to the nearest Ammu-Nation store and enter the shooting range. There is an entry cost of $14 to enter and players can enjoy their shootout.

