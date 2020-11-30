How to use a Parachute in GTA 5: A Step-by-Step guide for beginners

For players who are struggling to operate a parachute in GTA 5, here's a step-by-step guide that will also help beginners have a smooth experience with the in-game item.

It is extremely important for players to note that the parachute needs to be acquired by the player in GTA 5 before they can use it. Parachutes are available for purchase in Ammu-Nation after the Minor Turbulence mission, where Trevor crashes a plane.

Once the parachute has been acquired, players will automatically be shown the option of deploying it when falling from a high altitude. However, maneuvering a parachute and landing on the ground without bearing a fatal injury can be extremely tricky.

Here's a step-by-step guide on operating parachutes in GTA 5.

Parachutes in GTA 5

It is always ideal to practice using a parachute in GTA 5 before heading into one of the 13 parachute missions in the game. The series of steps that a player needs to follow to complete a proper execution as well as landing with a parachute in GTA 5 are:

Once the player has acquired a parachute from Ammu-Nation and has it available in their inventory, they need to head over to the highest point of their choosing.

From this location (building/plane), the player needs to jump down, and if the height is enough, then the character will spread its arms outwards, and a parachute option will be displayed on the player's screen.

Following this, the player needs to tap the respective hotkey (Presets: "F" on PC, "X" on PlayStations, and "A" on Xbox devices) to deploy the parachute.

Following the parachute's deployment, players can control the direction of the drop by using direction keys. However, the landing will require a little bit of focus as a minor misclick could lead to fatal injuries.

It is extremely important for players to hold opposite directions on their control devices or hold LB and RB on Xbox devices, L1 and R1 on PlayStations, and Shift on PC before landing. This is important to execute a proper landing as landing while still pushing forward can lead to the player falling to the ground face-first, causing fatal injuries or even death.

Following these steps properly and a little practice can make anyone an expert in operating a parachute for one of the thirteen missions in GTA 5 that demands the player to use a parachute.