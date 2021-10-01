GTA 5 Ammu-Nation: All you need to know

GTA 5 Ammu-Nation store is a cornerstone of the franchise. Ammu-Nation has been proudly serving the GTA Community since 1 October 2001, since the release of GTA III.

All GTA Online players will be familiar with their friendly neighborhood gun-stores. Whether one simply needs to go and buy a weapon they have just unlocked after a mission, or they need to load up on petrol and sticky bombs to defeat some enemies, the variety of deadly choices in Ammu-Nation is just something else.

Ammu-Nation loadout in GTA 5

The GTA 5 players were extremely impressed with the game's enormous weapons selection. From crude mêlée weapons like the broken bottle to nicer ones like the machete, this is only the beginning of the 60+ weapons and accessories available at Ammu-Nation stores in GTA 5. Players only need to look for themselves.

Boasting dozens of guns, from pistols to heavy artillery machine guns, and various rocket launchers, players can peruse the wares at their leisure and stock up if they have the funds.

GTA 5: the Ammu-Nation 20th Anniversary

The first day that players were able to physically walk into a gun store in any GTA game and purchase weapons will be 20 years ago on 22 October 2021.

That's right, the Ammu-Nation 20th Anniversary! It's coming up real soon. But should the players of GTA 5 and GTA Online be expecting anything special?

There is speculation that Rockstar could treat GTA 5 faithful to some sort of surprise for the Ammu-Nation 20th Anniversary. It would make good sense, and it does sound like something Rockstar would do.

What are the choices of Ammu-Nation in GTA 5?

Michael outside the gun range Ammu-Nation - Image via Sportskeeda.com

GTA 5 players are spoiled for choice with a number of different stores in all of the following locations:

Pillbox Hill, Downtown

Boulevard Del Perro, Morningwood

Vinewood Plaza, Spanish Avenue, Hawick

325 Vespucci Boulevard, Mission Row

Corner of Elgin Avenue, Little Seoul

Chumash Plaza, Great Ocean Highway, Chumash

Popular Street in Cypress Flats, East Los Santos

Algonquin Boulevard, Sandy Shores

Tatavian Mountains

Paleto Bay

With all these locations where GTA 5 players can stock up on hardware, it is comforting to know that they are never too far away from an Ammu-Nation gun store.

