Ammu-Nation in GTA 5 is loved all-round by players and fans alike. It has been compared in many satirical ways to actual gun-stores in parts of the United States.

This article looks at the top 3 things players love about Ammu-Nation in GTA 5.

GTA 5: Three amazing facets of Ammu-nation

3) Shooting ranges

Get some practice in - (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

The shooting ranges in GTA 5 provide a special purpose. Aside from being an outlet to let off some steam, players can use it to improve their arm and precision.

Fans of GTA 5 and GTA Online are always happy to receive a discount at an Ammu-Nation store. However, one can enjoy massive discounts by completing all of the Shooting Range missions.

By completing all missions with gold medals, GTA 5 players will save themselves a massive 25 percent.

2) Impressive loadout and accessories

Best collection yet - Image via Sportskeeda.com

GTA 5 players absolutely love the game's available weapon loadouts. With a total of 61 separate weapons, GTA 5 has the best arsenal players have ever seen.

As if such a huge and dangerous collection wasn't good enough, all guns can be accessorized with grips, silencers, magazine extensions, scopes and more. Coupled with that, the ability to upgrade a selection of these weapons to MKII versions is priceless.

1) Players can rob Ammu-Nation!

The right to bear arms - (Image via GTA 5)

Lots of players didn't know they could rob Ammu-Nation in GTA 5. However, it might seem pointless to eliminate the store clerk, as that may lead to a tedious brawl. Coupled with that, the store effectively shuts down for a while.

Having said that, those interested can move ahead with their robbery plans.

Players can rob the place after dispatching the pesky store-owner. Unfortunately they can't go for anything but the clerk's weapon and cash from the till.

Smash & Grab - (Image via Sportskeeda.com)

Once behind the in-store counter, simply shoot open the register using a shotgun and it will open right up. Don't forget to raid both cash registers.

Ammunation has been a staple of the GTA series since its inception. Players have familiarized themselves with the iconic store and would feel remiss for not capitalizing on all of its features.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul