Ammu-Nation in GTA 5 is loved all-round by players and fans alike. It has been compared in many satirical ways to actual gun-stores in parts of the United States.
This article looks at the top 3 things players love about Ammu-Nation in GTA 5.
GTA 5: Three amazing facets of Ammu-nation
3) Shooting ranges
The shooting ranges in GTA 5 provide a special purpose. Aside from being an outlet to let off some steam, players can use it to improve their arm and precision.
Fans of GTA 5 and GTA Online are always happy to receive a discount at an Ammu-Nation store. However, one can enjoy massive discounts by completing all of the Shooting Range missions.
By completing all missions with gold medals, GTA 5 players will save themselves a massive 25 percent.
2) Impressive loadout and accessories
GTA 5 players absolutely love the game's available weapon loadouts. With a total of 61 separate weapons, GTA 5 has the best arsenal players have ever seen.
As if such a huge and dangerous collection wasn't good enough, all guns can be accessorized with grips, silencers, magazine extensions, scopes and more. Coupled with that, the ability to upgrade a selection of these weapons to MKII versions is priceless.
1) Players can rob Ammu-Nation!
Lots of players didn't know they could rob Ammu-Nation in GTA 5. However, it might seem pointless to eliminate the store clerk, as that may lead to a tedious brawl. Coupled with that, the store effectively shuts down for a while.
Having said that, those interested can move ahead with their robbery plans.
Players can rob the place after dispatching the pesky store-owner. Unfortunately they can't go for anything but the clerk's weapon and cash from the till.
Once behind the in-store counter, simply shoot open the register using a shotgun and it will open right up. Don't forget to raid both cash registers.
Ammunation has been a staple of the GTA series since its inception. Players have familiarized themselves with the iconic store and would feel remiss for not capitalizing on all of its features.