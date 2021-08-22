5 interesting alternatives to Ammu-Nation in the GTA series

Ammu-Nation is the most popular spot to get one's weaponry in the GTA series, but it isn't the only place.

It's easily the most recognizable place for a GTA player to get their weaponry. It often has guns, body armor, and other miscellaneous items that make it worth a player's time. However, it does have some competition. Some GTA games have alternatives to Ammu-Nation, which also sell a variety of weaponry for the player to enjoy.

The GTA series actually has a surprisingly large number of alternatives to Ammu-Nation. Even though Ammu-Nation is still the largest weapons supplier in most GTA games, it's interesting to still see as many alternatives as there are. Like Ammu-Nation, these stores give the player some weapons in exchange for cash.

Five alternatives to Ammu-Nation found in the GTA series

5) Weapon Workshop (GTA Online)

If players need new weapons, GTA Online's Weapon Workshop can fulfill that need (partially). Technically, it allows players to upgrade some weapons to their MK II equivalent. These MK II weapons are far more powerful than their original models, although they do cost a good chunk of cash.

Ammu-Nation doesn't offer these MK II weapons, so it's a solid alternative.

4) Underground Gun Shops (GTA 4)

An underground gun shop in GTA 4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ammu-Nation stores don't exist in GTA 4 or its DLC. Instead, the player has a myriad of ways to get new weapons, one of which is the underground gun shops. It's more or less identical to Ammu-Nation in terms of functionality, except weapons are unlocked as the player progresses through the game.

The weapons are also located on some tables, rather than the player finding them all via the clerk. There also aren't any shooting ranges for players to try out, like in previous GTA games (although there are targets loitering around).

3) Pike Creek LCPD Compound (GTA 3)

The Pike Creek LCPD Compound's weaponry (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ammu-Nations aren't marked on the player's map at this point in the game, but it wouldn't matter as the Pike Creek LCPD Compound isn't an Ammu-Nation store. Instead, it's a series of garages with two weapons to purchase, a health pack, and armor.

GTA 3 players can purchase a flamethrower for $25,000 or Molotov Cocktails for $2,000. It's located behind the Shoreside Vale Police Station, which makes it seem extra shady.

2) Stonewall J's (GTA Vice City Stories)

Stonewall J's, as it appears in Vice City Stories (Image via Rockstar Games)

There is something ironic about Victor Vance buying guns from a pro-Confederate location. Either way, Stonewall J's is named after Confederate Stonewall Jackson, and it was introduced to the player early on in GTA Vice City Stories.

It has a small selection of weaponry, including:

Butterfly Knife ($7)

Machete ($75)

Pistol ($180)

Scorpion ($270)

Stubby Shotgun ($900)

Ammu-Nation stores do exist in GTA Vice City Stories, so Stonewall J's is essentially a low budget version of it.

1) Phil's Place (GTA Vice City)

Phil's Place, as it shows up in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

Phil Cassidy actually has several stores with different names throughout the GTA series. One of them is Phil's Place, where he sells some of GTA Vice City's most powerful heavy weaponry.

He sells the following weapons after the mission, Boomshine Saigon:

Remote Grenade ($1,000 for eight of them)

Rocket Launcher ($8,000 for eight rockets)

M-60 ($8,000 for 200 ammo)

Minigun ($10,000 for 1000 ammo)

These weapons are much more powerful than what Ammu-Nation offers in GTA Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

