How to get MK2 weapons in GTA Online

Anyone who has been playing GTA Online for a while knows that the easiest way to ensure survival and growth in the game is through weaponry.

Whether it is PvP or PvE, players will require a ton of great weaponry to hold back the forces that are trying to eliminate them. Weapons like the Special Carbine, Assault Rifle, and Heavy Snipers go a long way in ensuring protection, but players sometimes need extra strength.

This is where MK2 weapons come in. As one of the strongest weapon classes in GTA Online, MK2 weapons ensure that the player is never outgunned.

How can players get access to MK2 weapons in GTA Online?

In order to get access to MK2 weapons in GTA Online, players will need a Weapons Workshop. There are several ways to acquire one. Here are some of them:

#1 Buy a Terrorbyte/MOC/Avenger with a Weapons Workshop Upgrade

These vehicles come with an option to have a Weapons Workshop included in them as an optional upgrade. This upgrade will cost them about $245,000 and can be purchased from Warstock Cache and Carry in GTA Online.

Once a player purchases the upgrade, a Weapons Mechanic will help the player upgrade their weapons to their MK2 variant. Bunker research will help players add more firepower to their weapons with the inclusion of high-powered ammo such as Explosive Bullets.

#2 Buy an Arcade

An Arcade comes fitted with a Weapons Workshop in its basement. There, players can drop in a 100 grand to upgrade their weapons to their MK2 variants and unlock additional features through Bunker research.

Once a player hires a gunman for the Diamond Casino Heist in GTA Online, they will get the Weapons Workshop for free in the Arcade. The workshop will only be available to the players and not their crew or organization.

#3 Buy a Bunker and add Weapons Workshop

Bunkers are just about the most quintessential place for a Weapons Workshop. From the Bunker, players can also facilitate research to add new types of ammo and other weaponry to their arsenal.

The Weapons Workshop can cost quite a bit but is ultimately worth it, given the amount of power it affords the players in GTA Online.