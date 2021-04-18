Firepower superiority is the only way to ensure security in GTA Online, as nothing is more frustrating than trying to go up against a player with better weapons. While a lot of it is ultimately down to skills in GTA Online and how effective a player is with the tools at their disposal, having powerful weapons certainly can't hurt.

The ultimate symbol of firepower superiority in GTA Online is the MKII class of weaponry in the game. As the name implies, these are an iteration of standard weapons and often provide far better effectiveness against enemy players and NPCs.

Not restricted to just cosmetic changes or stats, MKII weapons also offer additional features that help increase their viability. Needless to say, these weapons should be reserved for much later in the game as they can often be pricey and tough to acquire for beginners.

What additional features do MKII weapons have in GTA Online?

To develop MKII Weapons, players will require a Weapons Workshop in GTA online, operated by a Weapon's Mechanic. The Workshop can be acquired for the Mobile Operations Center, Avenger, Terrorbyte, or Kosatka submarine. Players can also get a free Weapons Workshop when choosing a gunman for the Diamond Casino Heist in an Arcade.

There are a select number of weapons that can be upgraded to their MKII variants in GTA Online, namely:

Pistol

SNS Pistol

Heavy Revolver

Pump Shotgun

Assault Rifle

Carbine Rifle

SMG

Bullpip Rifle

Special Carbine

Combat MG

Marksman Rifle

Heavy Sniper

MKII variants of these weapons add several new features onto these weapons, such as:

Ammo Types:

Tracer Rounds,

Incidiary Rounds,

Hollow Point Rounds,

Armor-Piercing Rounds,

FMJ Rounds,

Explosive Rounds

Better Attachments

Extended Clip

Grip

Sight/Scopes

Muzzle

Barrels

If players are looking to add some variety to their arsenal with explosive rounds and add attachments to their weapons in GTA Online, they should consider upgrading their MKII weapons. However, the Weapons Workshop will cost them quite a bit ($245,000), with each upgrade costing even more.