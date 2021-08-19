5 examples of early installment weirdness from GTA 3

GTA 3 revolutionized the series, but that's not to say that it didn't have its own fair share of early installment weirdness.

Early installment weirdness isn't necessarily a bad thing. However, it's useful for seeing how different the earliest works of a famous series are when they're compared to the more modern and popularized titles. The difference between GTA 3 and modern games is night and day, and it's not just related to graphics or controls.

One interesting aspect about early installment weirdness is that it wasn't considered weird at the time. It's only when gamers look at it retroactively that they realize how absurd GTA 3 was at times. In a way, its early installment weirdness only adds to the charm of the title.

Five examples of early installment weirdness from GTA 3

5) Caricature artwork

Salvatore Leone's official artwork is a good example of this (Image via Rockstar Games)

A bunch of GTA 3's characters have official art that looks nothing like them. They're caricatures, which is something that isn't done in future GTA games. Some characters like Claude and Maria look normal, but characters like Mike "Lips" Forelli look like they belong to an entirely different game.

The overall artwork is also grittier and shaded differently compared to later games in the series.

4) Notoriously weak vehicles

GTA 3 has some seriously weak vehicles. They blow up exceptionally easily when compared to the other games in the series. It's not uncommon for a single collision to get a car smoking, and for a few crashes to get the car to explode.

Also, GTA 3 players can't bail out of moving cars. That mechanic was introduced in GTA Vice City. Technically, that's two separate examples of early installment weirdness in GTA 3, but they're related enough for this entry.

On a related note, the game's numerous gang members are more than willing to ruin whatever ride Claude is driving.

3) Players get money for doing crimes

GTA 3 was an interesting game, to say the least (Image via Rockstar Games)

It's already notoriously easy to get money in GTA 3. As if the missions weren't generous enough, GTA 3 players could also get money for doing street crimes. Blowing up cars and causing chaos gave players money like in the first two mainline GTA games.

Needless to say, this doesn't happen anymore in later games. Later GTA games tended to be less generous with how easily accessible money was, and some missions even required money to be spent to complete them.

2) Silent protagonist

Claude is mute (Image via Rockstar Games)

The days of a silent protagonist are long gone from the GTA series. They made sense in the 2D universe of GTA games, given how minimal the storytelling was and how non-existent the voice acting was.

However, it seemed strange for GTA 3 to continue with this trend. GTA Vice City had a protagonist with an actual personality, and so did every GTA game thereafter. The only exceptions were the online-only GTA games.

However, a game like GTA Online allows a player to create their protagonist, who acts as a self-insert. GTA 3's Claude is a named protagonist, so it's not as easy to identify with him.

1) No map in the pause menu

GTA 3's pause menu (Android and iOS will eventually get a map in their ports) (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most frustrating aspects about GTA 3 was how there was no map in the pause screen. Not only does it make the pause screen feel more naked, but it also removes any functionality that later games would have in this regard.

A mission like Espresso-2-Go! is particularly annoying because there is no map for players to use. New players will either have to use a printed map, a mod or memorize landmarks if they wish to traverse through Liberty City.

