5 underrated characters from GTA 3

GTA 3 has been crucial to the overall success of the GTA franchise. It was one of the highest-rated games when it was launched. While the game is surely old and even lacks some modern-day features, it excelled in terms of its storytelling, characters and missions.

The characters in GTA 3 were simple and grounded as opposed to the more complex natures detailed in the newer titles. While some players did not approve of this, others loved this approach by Rockstar. Nonetheless, some characters in GTA 3 deserve more appreciation.

This article will focus on five underrated characters from GTA 3.

5 underestimated characters from GTA 3

1) Ray Machowski

Despite being a corrupt police officer, Ray Machowski does a pretty good job of hiding his intentions. In GTA 3, Claude is introduced to Ray by Asuka Kasen, the co-leader of the Yakuza. Ray does not flat-out announce his evil plans like others but carefully executes them and hides his true intentions superbly. He is voiced by Peter Appel, who does a great job of engaging players and adding depth to the character.

2) Donald Love

Donald Love was a businessman in GTA 3. He was the owner of the Love Media conglomerate and was involved in the construction industry. From the looks of Donald, no one would ever think of him as being malevolent. He is well-spoken, smart, cunning and even knows how to run his business well enough. He even has some of the best missions in the entire game. Most surprisingly, he is also a cannibal. During the mission Cam-Pain, he eats human ribs and describes human flesh to be "like chicken" but "more sentient."

3) Joey Leone

Joey wanted to be more than just another gangster. As the son of Salvatore Leone, don of the Leone Family - the most powerful family in Liberty City - Joey could have had it all. But he worked as a mechanic and owned his own business.

He helped Claude and even gave him some new connections. While Joey might look like an ordinary mechanic working on cars, he still works for the most powerful gang in Liberty City.

4) 8-Ball

The first character that players interact with in GTA 3 is 8-Ball. He helps Claude escape and introduces him to Luigi Goterelli. 8-Ball's appearance in the game is pretty brief and should have had a major role in the game's storyline apart from just a few missions. He acted as Claude's mentor in the start, which helped Claude reach the top.

5) Miguel

Lastly, Miguel is another great character from GTA 3. He served as the co-leader of the Colombian Cartel and was Catalina's closest ally. He was a cunning person who knew what he was doing. He did not deserve the gruesome death at the hands of Catalina. Rockstar could have explored his character arc a bit more.

Edited by Sabine Algur