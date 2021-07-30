5 GTA locations that hold more secrets than meets the eye

The GTA games have always had an element of surprise to them - from twists in the storyline to bizarre things being scattered throughout the map.

While the GTA franchise is nowhere close to a spooky game series, there are instances where things get really eerie. Rockstar is infamous for including such implementations and players love exploring the map and finding out new things.

This article will focus on the five GTA locations that hold more secrets than meets the eye.

5 peculiar GTA locations

1) Romero Apartments (GTA: Vice City)

Romero Apartments in GTA Vice City looks like a pretty routine and mundane building, but if players look closely, they will find some strange things. This building contains within it the "Funeraria Romero", a funeral park.

If players go to the backside of the building, they will find a small set of open graves. One of them even contains a skeleton with a missing arm. This is very eerie, to say the least.

2) Mount Gordo (GTA 5)

Mount Gordo is one of three named mountains in GTA 5, with the others being Mount Chiliad and Mount Josiah. It may look like just another mountain, but try visiting it at night between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m.

If players visit Mount Gordo at the said timings, they will be amazed to see a ghost on top of the mountain. It will disappear if approached, so the ideal way to view it is via a sniper scope.

On the rock that the ghost drifts over, the name "Jock" is written in blood. Jock is one of the background GTA 5 characters who killed his wife. Pretty grim.

3) Mass Grave (GTA San Andreas)

If players travel northwest of Area 69 and southwest of the Verdant Meadows aircraft graveyard, they will notice a manhole filled with body bags. The place is known as Mass Grave.

Inside the hole, players will discern six body bags. A truck is parked just beside the manhole. One can therefore assume that the truck was used to carry the bodies there.

4) Apartment 3C (GTA Vice City)

Apartment 3C is one of the most notorious references in GTA Vice City. This normal-looking building is believed to be the home of the Chainsaw Killer. The apartment is located in Ocean Beach and players can freely enter the apartment to look around.

Inside the bathroom, players will observe that the bathtub is splattered with blood. There is also a chainsaw that they can pick up as well as a large open suitcase containing three bags of cocaine.

5) The well in Red County (GTA San Andreas)

GTA San Andreas is filled to the brim with outlandish and uncanny things. There's a well behind an Inside Track Betting Shop in Red County. It is enclosed by a fence with a biohazard warning sign. It might look like an ordinary well during the daytime, but at night, the well gleams green. The area around the well is also covered by green spots of toxic waste.

Edited by Sabine Algur