5 most expensive items players can buy in GTA Online as of 2021

The sheer amount of things players can do in GTA Online is baffling and gratifying. And with the new Los Santos Tuners update, Rockstar has brought a ton of new content to GTA Online.

GTA Online has an in-game money system that lets players purchase items in the game. From supercars to planes, GTA Online has various extravagant items on offer that players can make their own. The developers are keeping players busy and involved, which is a good thing for everyone.

Five most expensive items in GTA Online

1) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

With a price tag of $10,000,000, Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is one of the most expensive items that money can buy in GTA Online. This is a plane based on a real-life Learjet 55. It can be purchased from Elitás Travel and is stored as a Pegasus Vehicle and Hangar.

Players cannot customize this plane in any way but then again, who needs to. The private jet is packed with everything that you can dream of and even more.

2) Imponte Ruiner 2000

If a private jet is not your cup of tea, GTA Online might have something else that is better. The Imponte Ruiner 2000 is a Muscle Car with a top speed of around 200 kmph. It is also the most expensive car in the game, costing about $5,745,600. Players who love muscle cars and also want speed, then this car is just it. It can also fire machine guns. Talk about having muscle.

3) TM-02 Khanjali Tank

If planes and cars don't make a player happy, in GTA Online, players can also own tanks. The TM-02 Khanjali Tank can be acquired in GTA Online from Warstock Cache & Carry by shelling $3,850,350.

The tank was added to the game as part of the Doomsday Heist. Players can even modify this tank at the Facility Vehicle Workshop if and when they like.

4) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is one of the most expensive helicopters in GTA Online. Players can buy the helicopter for a price of $5,150,000. It can be stored as a Pegasus Vehicle, a Galaxy Super Yacht, and Hangar. However, players cannot customize it in any way. The design and the model of the helicopter are based on Agusta Westland AW109, Bell 222.

5) Declasse Scramjet

Last but not least, the Declasse Scramjet is a weaponized Super Car with a remarkably futuristic design. Players can own the vehicle in GTA Online from Warstock Cache & Carry, and it costs $4,628,400. The Declasse Scramjet can also be tweaked by players and sold if they prefer to do so. It has a top speed of around 225 kmph.

