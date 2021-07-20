How big is the new GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update?

GTA Online is one of the most popular games on the planet. Rockstar today announced a brand new update called the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners. With the new update, players will get new vehicles, races, missions and a lot more.

The update is nothing new as Rockstar has been known to release frequent updates for GTA Online. Many players may want to experience the new update as soon as it is released, so it is beneficial to know the gritty details as well.

GTA Online Los Santos Tuners Update Details, Size and more

GTA Online players had to wait a long time after the Cayo Perico Heist update to experience something fresh and different. Well, with the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update, players can become Los Santos Car Meet Members and gain access to a massive underground track inside the Car Meet warehouse called the Test Track. A new reputation level can also be unlocked with other benefits.

The size for the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update varies from device to device.

First up, PC players looking to download the update will need somewhere around 4.3 GB of storage. This information comes via TezFunz2, a popular Twitter personality and a credible source when it comes to GTA games. Players can check his tweets below.

Update is out on PC

Size: 4.3 GB#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 20, 2021

On Xbox, the GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update will take a little less space compared to the PC.

Update is out on Xbox

Size: 3.5 GB#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) July 20, 2021

While for PS4 players, the update will be slightly more than the Xbox. It is almost the same.

The new GTA Online Los Santos Tuners update will let players experience two types of races throughout the city, namely the Street Race series and the Pursuit Series. Players can even earn Reputation by winning these races and getting daily login bonuses.

GTA Online players can also get their hands on some shiny new rides as the update will bring 10 new cars to the game. This will bring the total to 17 cars, and players will surely face no issues while choosing their favorite rides.

