5 hidden secrets in GTA games that took players ages to find

GTA games are notoriously famous for hiding Easter eggs. The developers design the GTA game worlds intricately, making them ideal places to hide things in plain sight.

While many of these secrets have been discovered by the GTA community over the years, the revelations never seem to end. Even after all these years, players keep noticing cryptic details, sometimes in the depths of the ocean or lurking just around the corner of a street.

This article will focus on five hidden secrets in GTA games that took players ages to find.

Hidden enigmas in GTA games

1) Upstate Liberty (GTA 3)

Upstate Liberty is a location at the northern end of Shoreside Vale in GTA 3. The area is usually inaccessible during gameplay and is used as a backdrop. It is a means to make the world look more realistic and natural.

But some players have found a way to reach that place. By carefully using the Dodo (the flying aircraft) in GTA 3, players could reach the map's boundaries. What's surprising is that the Dodo is not meant to travel long distances. Hence, achieving this is a great feat.

2) The Infinity Killer (GTA 5)

Merle Abrahams, aka The Infinity Killer, is a serial killer in GTA 5. He was mentioned several times throughout the game, although never seen. Players can find bodies in and around the islands just north of Mount Chiliad. Random clues and information about this Infinity Killer are scattered throughout the map. The reason behind why all of this is present on the map is unknown.

3) Golden Peyote - GTA 5

With the next-gen launch of GTA 5 in 2015, Rockstar added subtle features and something unusual. Players can now find peyote plants across the map. This is more of a secret achievement rather than a hidden feature, but it's pretty interesting.

If players want to find this golden peyote, they must complete the game, including The Last One side-mission. Furthermore, players must have found all 27 Peyote Plants. Only then will the golden Peyote plants will appear. They will emerge in a distinct location for each day of the week but only from 5:30 to 8:00 a.m. and exclusively for snowy or foggy weather.

Consuming these golden plants will transform players into Bigfoot. Players need to eat every golden Peyote plant from Sunday to the following Saturday. This is quite an extensive list for an Easter egg.

4) Bigfoot - GTA San Andreas

Stories of Bigfoot being observed in Back O'Beyond started to surface a week after GTA San Andreas's release. However, no conclusive evidence of Bigfoot's existence was ever presented, and Rockstar Games ultimately validated that Bigfoot did not exist in the game.

Nonetheless, all of this hype and players' attention towards this might have led Rockstar to include Bigfoot in the later installations of the game.

5) Mount Chiliad - GTA 5

In GTA 5, Mount Chiliad is one of three named mountains and the tallest peak in the state. Inside the cable car station, there is a cryptic drawing on a wall that represents a mountain and numerous symbols. The meaning of this drawing correlates to petroglyphs that can be found on the side of the mountain concerning UFOs.

There is also a message which reads "COME BACK WHEN YOUR STORY IS COMPLETE" found on the back of the observation deck.

