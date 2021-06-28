5 pedestrians in GTA 5 who have secret dialogues with Michael

GTA 5 hits the ball off the park when it comes to giving freedom to players and providing a comprehensive sandbox experience. They have the option to wreak mayhem on the open-world map, pursue various mission alternatives, and choose from three in-game protagonists.

Michael De Santa, one of the playable characters in GTA 5 and a former criminal, is someone whom players relate to in some aspects. He is a well-portrayed character, and there are some hidden dialogues that Rockstar Games has scattered throughout that players might have missed while playing the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five GTA 5 pedestrians sharing hidden dialogues with Michael

1) The Suburban Store girl

There is a secret conversation between the store girl and Michael if players visit the Suburban Store after the Friend Request mission in GTA 5.

When he enters the store after the task is completed, the girl greets him by asking, "How did the interview go?" Michael responds with, "What? oh yeah, that didn't work out so good."

The girl then reacts by saying:

" It must be awful having to beg for an entry-level job at your age."

2) Druck Tracey

If players visit Michael's house before Mr Phillips's mission in GTA 5, they will find drunk Tracey sitting on the steps of the stairs. There is then a subtle secret dialogue that takes place.

Michael enters the house, exclaiming, "Is peace and quiet too much to ask for?" only to find Tracey sitting in a drunken state on the stairs. After a while, Tracey responds by saying:

"What are you doing here? Everybody in this house hates you."

3) Tonya Wiggins

Franklin's friend Tonya has some hidden lines to welcome Michael when they meet before Tonya's mission. When Tonya sees him walking up to her, she greets him by saying:

"Come on, let ol' Tonya treat you real nice. I ain't got no diseases, I ain't got nothing wrong with me. Clean and serene, baby."

Michael rejects her offer politely by saying:

"Come on, seriously."

4) Simeon

GTA 5 players will remember Simeon Yetarian as the employer of Franklin during the start of the game. When they visit her store after the Friend Request mission, a secret yet fun conversation occurs between the two.

When Michael enters the store, Simeon starts fleeing and says:

" I can't believe it! That fat kid's psycho dad is back! Go, go! Get him!"

Michael responds:

"Customer service in this place sucks."

5) Sex workers

Rockstar has taken a step further with sex workers in GTA 5. In GTA 5, sex workers will retain Michael (or Franklin or Trevor) as a client who had visited them earlier. This means that the sex workers will remember players if they have visited them earlier at any point in the game.

If Michael visits these characters in a four-door car, Michael will likewise be given three choices to respond to these sex workers. These are disgust, sarcasm, and sympathy, and players can select one as a responsem, with each answer leading to different responses.

