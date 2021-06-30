5 unsettling GTA missions

The GTA series had some of the best story missions in any game. These missions did an amazing job of keeping players engaged in the game. Every GTA game had different tasks which added something new to the game.

Rockstar did go all-in when it came to devising missions for the GTA series. But some GTA missions were gruesome and unsettling for some players playing the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

Five evil missions from the GTA series

1) By the Book - GTA 5

This is a GTA 5 mission given to Michael or Trevor (whoever is being played at the time) by Steve Haines.

As per Steve, players need to go to the warehouse in Banning, where they meet the other protagonist, and the mission automatically begins. Now, the unsettling part starts when players are told to torture Mr. Kerimov.

The torture is quite grim and profuse, which can really become troubling. Players can beat him with a wrench, give him electrical shocks from a car battery, or extract teeth using pliers.

2) Hot Dog Homicide! - GTA 2

This might be one of the evilest missions from the entire GTA series. The Russian Mafia gives it to Claude Speed.

Rockstar literally went all-in to make this mission sinister. What makes it disturbing is that Claude needs to drive a bus full of people to a meat plant and wait for them to be processed, then transport them to the Kovski Diner in a Hot Dog Van.

Yes! People instead of pork.

3) Treacherous Swine - GTA Vice City

Players might remember this first mission of GTA Vice City as the chainsaw mission. When they are tasked with killing Gonzalez, Tommy brings out the chainsaw instead of using a gun or a rifle.

The game features many guns and violence but using a chainsaw is pure evil and taking things to the next level. This mission stands out from the others in the game.

4) Bringing the House Down - GTA Liberty City Stories

The final mission of GTA Liberty City Stories is based purely on greed and selfishness. Players are tasked with blowing up a whole city block as a wealthy person needs more city property to expand.

Basically, the game developer wants players to ruthlessly murder the whole city just so that a wealthy guy can get some more area to sell and expand. Truly evil, Rockstar.

5) Deconstruction - GTA San Andreas

There is no denying that the actions of the construction workers were wrong and should have been dealt with. But Rockstar went a little too far with this whole thing.

When Kendl told CJ that the construction workers had harassed her, he decided to sort things out by destroying all of the portable huts with their own bulldozer. The foreman emerges from a portable toilet and, after observing the chaos, heads back into the bathroom.

CJ uses a bulldozer to push the foreman's toilet into a ditch, then fills it with cement, basically burying him alive.

