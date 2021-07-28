GTA San Andreas character ages: How old were they?

GTA San Andreas is more than a decade old now. The game is set in 1992 in the fictional state of San Andreas.

While Rockstar did an amazing job in getting all the elements right in GTA San Andreas, the game still left many questions unanswered and up to the players' acumen. Like what are all the characters doing now? What happened to CJ after GTA San Andreas? Another doubt that looms over players is the age of the characters featured in the game.

This article will take a look at the age of some of the important characters in GTA San Andreas.

Examining the age of GTA San Andreas characters

1) CJ

CJ was one of the most beloved and memorable characters from GTA San Andreas. He left an everlasting mark on players, which not most video game characters do.

CJ's story was left open-ended, however, and players were left guessing his fate.

CJ was born in 1968, and the game took place in 1992. Therefore, he would have been around 24 years of age. The latest addition to the GTA series, GTA 5, takes place in 2013, which means that CJ's age would be around 45. According to these calculations, CJ is currently a middle-aged man and probably well off too.

2) Sweet

The elder brother of Carl and the leader of Grove Street Families, Sweet was another example of a well-designed character in GTA San Andreas. Players see a lot of instances in the game where Sweet's traits and honesty are displayed. Although he is a tad bit naive, his probity is something that players still love. He was three years older than CJ, which puts his age somewhere between 47 and 50 years.

3) Kendl

Kendl is CJ and Sweet's younger sister and the older sister of the deceased Brian Johnson. She is also Cesar's girlfriend in GTA San Andreas and is associated with the Grove Street Families and Varrios Los Aztecas. As she is younger than both CJ and Sweet, her age would probably be around 38 to 40 years.

4) Cesar Vialpando

Cesar played a major role in the storyline of GTA San Andreas. He was the leader of Varrios Los Aztecas and the boyfriend of Kendl. Cesar was the one who helped CJ in revealing the true intentions of Ryder and Big Smoke. After a rocky start, CJ and Cesar got together. Cesar's age could be between 37 and 41 years.

5) The Truth

The Truth is an elderly hippie and a conspiracy theorist in GTA San Andreas. After the mission First Date, he called CJ and told him to meet him near a motel. He is a great character with some of the best dialogs in the game. Going by his appearance and the way he is depicted in the game, his age could be in the range of 65 to 70 years.

Also read: 5 GTA San Andreas characters who made absolutely no sense in the storyline

Edited by Sabine Algur