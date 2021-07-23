What happens to CJ after GTA San Andreas?

Carl "CJ" Johnson, the playable protagonist in GTA San Andreas, is one of the most memorable and lauded characters. Rockstar Games did a fantastic job in capturing his every emotion and shade.

He was a grounded and well-written character in GTA San Andreas and resonated with players and fans. The events in the game explained to players parts of CJ's life while also touching on his past.

However, there has not been any mention of CJ by Rockstar ever since, raising numerous questions. What happened to him after GTA San Andreas? Where is he?

This article will try to answer some of these queries.

GTA San Andreas: What happened to CJ, and where is he?

As players will remember, at the end of the mission, when Officer Tenpenny died, a brief animated video shows CJ, Sweet, Cesar, Madd Dogg, and others celebrating and enjoying their recent victory.

After this, the credits roll, and after that, not much is known about the whereabouts of CJ. However, there are subtle hints that might help deduce his developments after GTA San Andreas.

It is known to gamers that CJ gained control over Grove Street and helped Grove Street Families rise to prominence again. He also owns Madd Dogg's rap contract and has shares in Four Dragons Casino in Las Venturas. Apart from this, CJ owns multiple properties in San Fierro in GTA San Andreas.

During the end cut scene, Madd Dogg states that he, along with Ken and CJ, would be going on a worldwide tour. His actual words are:

"We are going on a tour, fam!"

All of these things indicate that CJ is pretty well off and doing great in his life. CJ was born in 1968, and the events of GTA San Andreas took place in 1992, so he would have been around 24 years of age. The latest addition to the GTA series, GTA 5, takes place in 2013, which means that CJ's age would be around 45.

Considering that CJ took out all his enemies and other rival gangs, it is possible that he must be living in a grand mansion somewhere in San Andreas or the hills.

It would be interesting to see if Rockstar, in some way, lets CJ make an entry in GTA Online or GTA 6 after the events of GTA San Andreas.

Also read: 5 GTA San Andreas characters who didn't get the send-off they deserved

Edited by Ravi Iyer