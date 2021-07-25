GTA San Andreas had a great emphasis on storytelling and getting the basics right. It achieved so by neatly designing the story missions and letting players live the life of CJ, the main protagonist in the game.

Other than a great emphasis on narration, the story of GTA San Andreas itself was filled with surprises and twists. It keeps players on their toes and even after all these years, the missions don't feel contemptible. This article will focus on the 5 important GTA San Andreas missions that changed the course of the storyline.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

GTA San Andreas: 5 missions that shaped the path of the storyline

5) Cesar Vialpando

In this mission, CJ needs to monitor Kendl on Sweet's order. This was an important mission that shaped the story of the game. CJ defeated the Varrios Los Aztecas gang member and leader in a lowrider competition and gained repute and Cesar's friendship. This friendship later helped CJ in understanding Big Smoke's and Ryder's real colors.

4) The Green Sabre

It is one of the most startling twists in GTA San Andreas. The mission really hits hard, as CJ and the players got to know the dubious dealings between Big Smoke, Ryder and the Ballas gang.

CJ agreed to meet Cesar under the freeway north of Verdant Bluffs after some persuasion. To CJ's surprise, a few Ballas exited the garage, followed by Ryder and Big Smoke and eventually Officer Frank Tenpenny. CJ realized that there were a lot of things that he did not know about.

3) Photo Opportunity

After moving to San Fierro and gaining prominence, CJ received a call from Cesar, who wanted CJ to assist him in pursuing a Ballas car. CJ acknowledged and met Cesar near Blueberry in Red County. The mission marked another crucial development for GTA San Andreas's story as CJ collected testimony by photographing Ryder and his Ballas associates when they privately assembled at Clunkin' Bell restaurant.

2) Home Coming

Even though Mike Toreno's character was evil, he did help CJ reunite with his brother Sweet. This mission in GTA San Andreas saw Sweet ultimately getting releasedand the two brothers being reunited again.

After the meetup, Sweet requested CJ to drive him back to Grove Street as he wanted to get rid of Ballas. Upon arrival in Grove Street, CJ and Sweet saw Ballas dominating the neighborhood. The two battled off Ballas and the drug dealers to reclaim Grove Street and re-establish their presence.

1) Pier 69

Last but not least, the Pier 69 mission from GTA San Andreas was an important mission that changed the course of the storyline. Cesar and CJ meet up on a rooftop across from Pier 69, after extracting the knowledge about the next gathering between Ryder and the Loco Syndicate.

After fighting hordes of enemies and eliminating T-Bone, players are asked to catch Ryder who is escaping on a boat. CJ killed Ryder, his childhood friend, which comes as a massive shock for players.

Edited by Gautham Balaji