5 most expensive things in GTA San Andreas

In GTA San Andreas, players can purchase numerous things like property, clothes, cars, etc. These things cost money that players can usually earn by completing missions or by killing and looting players.

Just like in real life, players in GTA San Andreas can keep the purchased assets permanently unless they wish to sell them. This raises the question of what are some of the most expensive things that players can buy?

Listed below are the five most expensive things in GTA San Andreas.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Extravagant things that players can buy in GTA San Andreas

1) Didier Sachs

Didier Sachs is a luxury clothing store in GTA San Andreas. This store has some of the most expensive clothing in the entire game. It fundamentally offers suits of different styles that players can buy and wear.

The store is located in Rodeo and is the only one in GTA San Andreas. Players can access the store after completing the mission Saint Mark's Bistro.

2) Mulholland Safehouse

In GTA San Andreas, the most expensive safehouse that money can get is the Mulholland Safehouse. It contains an empty pool, jacuzzi, and a garage. It has spacious interiors and couches as well that players can sit on. All doors and rooms can be entered and explored.

The price tag of $120,000 makes it the most expensive safehouse in GTA San Andreas. As per the official GTA San Andreas website, the location is specified as the Vinewood Hills Mansion.

3) Super GT

The Super GT is a sports car and one of the most expensive cars in GTA San Andreas. Players can choose between two versions: a hardtop and a targa top. It costs around $84,000, and players get to drive it for the final Driving School test and the Freeway road race in Los Santos.

4) Mask Tattoo

In GTA San Andreas, players can heavily customize their characters in whatever way they choose to. Players can choose from different hairstyles, clothing, tattoos, and even make CJ look fat or thin. There are various tattoo parlors that players can visit. The most expensive tattoo in GTA San Andreas is the mask tattoo costing a whopping $720!

5) Elvis hair

If a tattoo is not enough, players can also style CJ by visiting several different barbershops in GTA San Andreas. The game offers a variety of haircuts or hairstyles to choose from, and players can pick whatever they like. One such haircut is "Elvis hair," which also happens to be the most expensive haircut in the entire game. Costing $1000, this hairstyle is based on the famous singer and actor Elvis Presley.

Edited by Shaheen Banu