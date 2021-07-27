5 honest GTA San Andreas characters who stayed true to their word in the entire storyline

GTA San Andreas is packed with treachery, depravity and anarchy. CJ needed to uncover the real people behind his mother's death as well as rise to the top.

The mission and character are cleverly designed and do a great job of telling the story. In the middle of all this chaos and betrayal, some characters in GTA San Andreas were loyal to CJ and his sortie.

This article will take a look at the five honest GTA San Andreas characters who stayed true to their word in the entire storyline.

5 honest characters from GTA San Andreas

1) Cesar Vialpando

The leader of Varrios Los Aztecas remained dependable and truthful throughout GTA San Andreas' storyline. He was also the boyfriend of Kendl, CJ's sister. Even though CJ and Cesar's friendship had a rocky start, the latter proved propitious to CJ. He helped CJ in distinguishing the real nature of Big Smoke and Ryder during the Green Sabre mission. Moreover, he helped take down Ryder and other goons in the Pier 69 mission.

2) Sweet

Sweet, CJ's brother and the leader of the Grove Street Family, was intensely dedicated to his neighborhood. His opinion on bartering no drugs remained undaunted even when Big Smoke tried cajoling him. He even vouched for CJ (after CJ had proven himself) when others insulted him. It goes to show that even though Sweet was naive, he had a sense of honesty in him.

3) The Truth

Despite being a minor character in GTA San Andreas, the Truth was a great character. Voiced by the legendary Peter Fonda, the Truth was an elderly hippie and a conspiracy theorist. He despised the prevailing state of things in the game and even praised CJ for "beating the system" at the very end.

4) Wu Zi Mu

Wu Zi Mu - or Woozie, as his friends call him - was the blind leader of the Mountain Cloud Boys Triads and a dear friend of CJ. He also owned the Four Dragons Casino in Las Venturas. Woozie remained a dependable and true friend, associate and informant to CJ until the end of GTA San Andreas.

5) CJ

While CJ did belong to a street gang, he was a genuine person who cared for his family and the gang. He worked his way up to the top and even made some new friends along the way. He proved his loyalty to Sweet and even saved him a few times in the game. Despite the difficulties posed by Tenpenny, he didn't give up and found the real killers behind his mother's death.

