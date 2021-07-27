5 GTA San Andreas characters who made absolutely no sense in the storyline

GTA San Andreas was a step up from past Grand Theft Auto titles in numerous ways. The game had new movement features, a legendary crew of voice actors, an extensive open-world map, and possibly the most characters.

The characters in GTA San Andreas were well tied to the games' storyline and added depth to it. But this isn't true for them all. Some characters who appeared in GTA San Andreas were not significant to the storyline and did not impact it.

Five irrelevant characters in GTA San Andreas

1) Freddy

Freddy was a minor character in GTA San Andreas killed off in the same mission that he debuts. He was a member of the Vagos gang and appeared during the assignment of OG Loc.

When CJ meets OG Loc, the latter claims that Freddy disrespected him and stole his rhymes in prison, so both OG hunt Freddy down and kill him. He was not in any way necessary to the game's main storyline.

2) Old Reece

In GTA San Andreas, players had the freedom to customize CJ and make him look unique. Old Reece was a barber and the owner of Old Reece's Hair & Facial Studio in Idlewood, Los Santos.

He can be located in his barbershop throughout the game. Obviously, he made no major influence on the game's story and was just a side NPC.

3) Jose

Jose was a part of the Varrios Los Aztecas and a friend of Cesar. He appeared during the Cesar Vialpando in GTA San Andreas.

During a cutscene, he even tried attacking CJ for insulting Cesar after a low-rider competition. However, he was stopped by Cesar himself, later leaving the place, and was not seen after that.

4) Benny

Benny was a trivial character who appeared only once in GTA San Andreas. Millie Perkins, one of CJ's six conceivable girlfriends, was his client. During the mission Key to Her Heart, Benny is seen heading towards Millie's home.

CJ kills him and takes his place to seize the key card for Caligula's Casino from Millie. His significance in the GTA San Andreas storyline was nothing more than getting killed at the hands of CJ.

5) Tony

Last but certainly not least, Tony is another minor character, instead acting as comic relief to GTA San Andreas during his brief stint.

For the uninitiated, Tony was a talking parrot that served as a companion to Ken Rosenberg. He first appeared when Rosenberg was whining about his life and that his solitary friend was Tony.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer