5 things in GTA 3 that made no sense

GTA 3 was a great game, laying the foundation for other titles in the GTA franchise and catapulting Rockstar Games into the mainstream. It enabled players to travel around the map and experience the game in a completely different and more immersive way.

GTA 3 was more than just a hack and slash shooter. The game had a good storyline, great missions, a free roam, and much more. But just like any other GTA title out there, it also had its share of things that made no sense to players.

Five aspects of GTA 3 that were puzzlin

1) Claude can take bullets but not swim

Claude, the playable protagonist in GTA 3, can run, jump, and drive vehicles in the game but somehow drowns in water. This is very frustrating as the Liberty City map in GTA 3 has a lot of water bodies.

Rockstar should have let players explore the waters in the game, as this would have added to the exploration side of things.

2) Claude doesn't eat

The GTA 3 map is filled with places to eat like pizza stores, dinner places, etc. But the protagonist, Claude, can't walk into any store to eat and regenerate his health.

This is something that should have been present in the game, as the map has so with such places to explore.

3) No crouching

Players in GTA 3 can't crouch, something that doesn't make any sense. They can run and jump but can't perform this action.

Such a miss makes gunfights in GTA 3 hard and hinders movement, as crouching plays a vital role in player movement and control. However, Rockstar did, later in GTA Vice City, include the crouching mechanism.

4) Claude can't climb

Players can kill swarms of enemies and police but can't climb.

Again, this is redundant as not only does it restrict movement, but it also limits exploration as players cannot grab ledges or climb heights.

5) Changing paints remove cops

If players have two or three stars in GTA 3, they can drive into a paint shop and change the color of their cars.

This will remove any stars or wanted levels that they previously had, which is another aspect that defies logic in the game.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

