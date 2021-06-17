5 games that tried to copy GTA but failed miserably

The GTA franchise is one of the most famous gaming franchises on earth. GTA games have always pushed the boundaries of what's possible and given players something new and interesting through each of their games.

The GTA games have continually evolved over the years in terms of graphics, gameplay, story, and a lot of other aspects. Several games have tried copying Rockstar's formula in their own titles but have failed miserably. This article will list 5 games that tried to copy GTA but failed.

5 failed games that copied GTA

1) True Crime: New York City

The game was the second and final installment of the True Crime series. The game was copied from GTA, however, instead of being a gangster, players dropped in as police personnel in this game. The game was published by Activision.

The game had a lot of technical and graphical glitches, with several critics doubting that the game had been rushed. It failed to sell enough copies and in 2014, Activision ditched the True Crime trademark altogether, destroying any hope left for the series.

2) Driver 3

Driver 3 (also known as DRIV3R) is the third part of the racing simulator game series. The game was designed to just have racing and car chases, like the previous two titles, but the demand of GTA 3 and GTA Vice City influenced Atari to turn the game into a crime-based open-world third-person shooter.

This didn't work in favor of Atari and the game was heavily criticized, with the PC port receiving the worst reviews. There was even a hidden challenge in the game which needed players to find and kill 10 characters called "Timmy Vermicelli" - and obvious link to GTA Vice City's Tommy Vercetti.

Also read: 5 gangs from the GTA series that took inspiration from real life

3) The Godfather 2

The Godfather 2 was published by Electronic Arts and was based on the second Godfather movie. In the game, players have to perform missions for the Corleone family.

However, the game was riddled with graphical glitches and wandered away from the original tone of the film. The game saw weak response and sales, which led to EA canceling their strategies for a game based on the third film.

4) The Getaway

The game was launched the same year as GTA Vice City. The game takes place in London, England. It was published by Sony Computer Entertainment for the PS2 and Capcom. The Getaway is a grim, serious, and tense game, where players jump in as a low-key criminal attempting to save their ex-wife and son.

5) Crackdown

The game was developed by Realtime Worlds whose founder (David Jones) was a co-creator of GTA. The game takes place in the fictional Pacific City, and players can explore different islands as a member of The Agency.

Crackdown used identical mechanics like shooting, melee combat, and stealing cars. The main difference is that in Crackdown players are dropped in as a super soldier and can jump between buildings as well.

Also read: 5 details in GTA Vice City that were way ahead of its time

Edited by Nikhil Vinod