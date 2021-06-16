5 gangs from the GTA series that took inspiration from real life

The GTA series is known to incorporate real-life elements into its games. Rockstar Games has been taking a dig at a lot of actual situations through these games.

GTA 5 featured an online social networking service, Life Invader, supposedly based on Facebook. The Grand Theft Auto series also featured several gangs throughout its games. Some were based on real-life units too.

Note: This topic has been speculated upon a lot, but below is what is primarily believed in the community

Five real-life gangs incorporated into the GTA series

1) Grove Street Families

Grove Street Families is based on the Crips (Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Grove Street Families is based on the Crips, an African American street gang in South Central LA. They are one of the largest and most violent street gangs organizations in the United States.

The gang, founded in 1969, has been associated with murders, robberies, and drug dealing, to name a few crimes.

In GTA San Andreas, the Grove Street Families was also an African-American street gang and one of the oldest in-game.

2) Ballas

The Ballas gang is based on the Bloods (Image via Grand Theft Wiki )

The Ballas gang is based on the Bloods, another African-American street gang in Los Angeles, California. Its members wear red-colored clothing to distinguish themselves. The unit also has special symbols and other signs.

They featured in GTA 5 and San Andreas and were rivals with the Grove Street Families in the latter, similar to Crips and Bloods in real life.

3) Vagos

Vagos is based on the Sureños (Image via Grand Theft Wiki)

The Vagos gang is based on the Sureños. The term Sureño means “southerner” in Spanish. The Sureños are collections of loosely affiliated units that pay tribute to the Mexican Mafia.

The Vagos are a sizeable Mexican street gang that appeared in GTA 5. They are the largest Hispanic street gang in Los Santos, and members wear different clothes with their logos and yellow colors to match.

4) Aztecas

The Aztecas are based on The 18th Street Gang (Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Aztecas are based on the 18th Street Gang, who started as a street gang in LA but quickly became one of the largest transnational criminal gangs in Los Angeles. The gang members follow a strict set of rules.

The Varrios Los Aztecas, or Aztecas, is a small Mexican street gang that appeared in GTA 5. They can be easily distinguished by their light teal/turquoise-colored cholo-style clothing.

5) Marabunta Grande

Marabunta Grande is based on the MS-13 gang(Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

The Marabunta Grande is based on the MS-13 gang. Mara Salvatrucha, aka MS-13, is an international criminal gang that started in Los Angeles, California. The unit is known for its cruelty and its rivalry with the 18th Street gang.

Marabunta Grande is a Salvadoran gang in GTA 5. They are heavily involved in drug trafficking and have a rivalry with the Aztecas.

