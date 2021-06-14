5 most pointless characters in the GTA series

The GTA series has a lot of characters, and while some of them play an important role others just don't. Rockstar Games have been known for meticulously crafting each character and always trying something out of the box.

But there have been characters in every GTA game that seemed pointless and didn't have any significant role to play. This list will not incorporate casual NPCs who aren't involved in the criminal underworld.

5 unnecessary characters in the GTA series

1) Isiah Friedlander - GTA 5

Dr. Isiah Friedlander was Michael's therapist(Image via Trace The Sky YouTube)

Dr. Isiah Friedlander is Michael's therapist in GTA 5. Even though therapists are useful, Dr. Isiah Friedlander is not. He rarely suggests any valuable advice or listens to Micheal's problems.

As the game progresses and Michael starts to acknowledge the more sinister things that he has done, Dr. Friedlander hardly pays any heed and keeps increasing his fees.

2) Freddy - GTA San Andreas

Freddy was killed by CJ and OG Loc (Grand Theft Wiki)

Freddy was a member of the Vagos street gang and a minor character in GTA San Andreas. OG Loc alleged that Freddy stole his lyrics while in prison, which led to CJ and Loc pursuing Freddy.

Freddy was killed by CJ and OG Loc in the mission OG Loc. He didn't have any significance to the GTA San Andreas main story and appeared only in one mission.

3) Tracey De Santa - GTA 5

Tracey De Santa was Michael's daughter (Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

Tracey is Michael's daughter in GTA 5. She is represented in GTA 5 as a naive and dim-witted girl who gets into trouble. She is represented as a spoiled, obnoxious and immature girl who only wants to have fun.

4) Mercedes Cortez - GTA Vice City

Mercedes appeared in GTA Vice City(Image via DeviantArt)

Mercedes is the daughter of Juan Cortez, a prominent and rich individual in Vice City. She always wants to be the bigger person in the room and flouts everyone. She is seen as a potential lover of Tommy throughout GTA Vice City. After her father's death, she became a porn star in the game.

5) Roman Bellic - GTA 4

Roman Bellic was Niko's cousin(Image via GTA Wiki - Fandom)

He is the cousin of Niko who later convinced Niko to come to America insisting that he is rich and living a wonderful life. After Niko met him in America he found out that Roman was lying about everything.

He regularly gets Niko into some kind of trouble, is a coward and lacks dedication.

