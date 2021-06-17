5 details in GTA Vice City that were way ahead of its time

GTA Vice City was truly a great game. It revolutionized the open-world sandbox genre and gave players a lot more control. GTA Vice City has a big map with different regions for players to explore.

Players can own houses, drive tanks around the city recklessly, and even fly helicopters. GTA Vice City has some of the best characters with a great story and side missions.

These are a few of the reasons why GTA Vice City was ahead of its time. This article dives into five details from GTA Vice City that were futuristic.

A highlight of what made GTA Vice City ahead of its time

1) Pizza Missions

GTA Vice City allowed players a sense of freedom that was unlike its peers at the time. Players can not only complete the main missions but also could engage in different side missions. One of those missions in GTA Vice City lets players deliver pizzas. This was quite a refreshing change to the game's routine syle.

2) Radio

GTA Vice City did a perfect job in depicting the 80's. The original release of the game had Micheal Jackson’s songs and other hit songs of the 80s. Even the in-game radio advertisements mimicked the usual commercials of the 80s. This showed the developer's commitment to the details of the game.

3) Fully-voiced Protagonist

GTA Vice City gave players a fully voiced playable character with well-crafted dialogs. Tommy Vercetti, the playable protagonist of GTA Vice City, had a perceptible character and was voiced by Ray Liotta. This nice touch made the in-game character interesting.

4) Breathing Animations

Tommy gasping for breath in GTA Vice City(Image via Vučko100 YouTube)

In GTA Vice City, Tommy would start breathing heavily after long sprints as a person does in real life. This was a small but fun detail added by the developers to make the game feel more real. The conception of this feature also opened up doors to developing human-like characteristics of in-game people in future games.

5) Bloody footsteps

In GTA Vice City, players can take on fights with NPCs and can even annihilate them. When they kill a certain NPC in the game, the blood of that NPC can be seen oozing out from their body.

If players step on the puddle of blood and later walk on the streets, they can see a trail of bloody footprints appear on the road. However, the footprints fade automatically after a few moments.

GTA Vice City had great details (Image via GameModding.com)

Edited by Srijan Sen