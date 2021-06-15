GTA Vice City was a generation-defining game. From an open-world sandbox design to an engaging story arch, it had everything the players wished for. The game had some of the best characters with well-defined backstories.

Even more than a decade since its launch, GTA Vice City is a fun and interesting game to play. But there are a few things in GTA Vice City that don't make sense. These aren't major issues or flaws but simple things that make players laugh and wonder.

Here are 5 things in GTA Vice City that made absolutely no sense.

5 things in GTA Vice City that are very strange

#1 - Tanks can't destroy trees

Tanks are very powerful machines that are capable of mass destruction. In the world of GTA Vice City, these tanks can blow up vehicles, stalls, and street lights.

But what might come as a player's surprise is that a tank in GTA Vice City can't destroy trees. No matter how many times players ram their tanks into tree trunks, the tree won't fall.

#2 - Jumping from heights doesn't kill Tommy

In GTA Vice City, Tommy can survive unrealistically high falls. If a player jumps from a helicopter in GTA Vice City, Tommy, the in-game character, will survive the fall and quickly get up again from the fall.

Players might lose their health but won't die. Players can even survive the jump from a high building or a tower in GTA Vice City.

#3 - No Climbing

GTA Vice City doesn't allow players to climb onto certain things and can only jump. In an RPG like GTA Vice City, this makes no sense as players can't climb up objects or grab ledges that restrict player movement. It also makes the whole experience a little frustrating and bothersome.

#4 - Tommy can't swim

This might be one of the most senseless things about GTA Vice City. Players can drive tanks, fly helicopters, kill swarms of enemies but can't swim. If players go inside the water, they will instantly drown. This is irritating as players can't explore the waters in GTA Vice City unless they somehow get a cruise ship.

#5 - No Crouch Movement

Players in GTA Vice City can't crouch or move. This makes the crouching ability a little useless as players can't move or take advantage of their crouching. Players can only look around while they are crouched but can't perform any sort of movement. Again, this makes absolutely no sense as players can’t use crouching while in a fight or move and shoot while being crouched.

