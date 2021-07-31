The GTA franchise has a ton of memorable moments and missions. Players and fans of the series fervor the character design and how their story evolves as the game progresses.

The GTA series has made a lot of NPCs household names over the years. These side characters and their iconic dialogs have made an everlasting impact on players. While most of these GTA characters are talked about even today, some have faded from fans' memories over time. This article will list down the 5 interesting NPCs in the GTA series who often go unnoticed.

5 overlooked charming NPCs in the GTA series

1) Ken Rosenberg: GTA Vice City

In GTA Vice City, players first meet Ken during the mission In the beginning. He is a lawyer and also had established his company. His character is massively influenced by Sean Penn's character, Dave Kleinfeld, from the 1993 movie Carlito's Way. Even the interior of Rosenberg's office in Vice City is notably comparable to Klenfield's office.

He helped Tommy throughout the game and remained a loyal ally, as someone who could be counted upon. Rosenberg's cocaine addiction separated the two later on.

2) Wu Zi Mu: GTA San Andreas

Wu Zi Mu, a.k.a. Woozie is another example of a fascinating character. He was the blind man and the leader of the Mountain Cloud Boys Triads. He and CJ became good friends and even played video games together.

Woozie was also the owner of the Four Dragons Casino in Las Venturas. He continued to be trustworthy and great friend, associate and informant to CJ until the very end of GTA San Andreas.

3) Steve Haines: GTA 5

In GTA 5, players encounter Steve Haines, a highly corrupt FIB agent. Well, it goes without saying that everyone who has played the game despises him. This means that the character nailed his role.

He is an opportunist and someone who always discovers ways to undermine others. Haines first seems charming on his TV show, but later on, he is exhibited to be egotistical, domineering, heartless, manipulative, and rash in dialog, thinking solely about himself.

4) Kate McReary: GTA 4

Kate the McReary brothers' sister and also Niko's girlfriend in GTA 4. She develops a very intimate bond with Niko as the story progresses and exhibits enough power to be a focal member. In a world full of Catalina and Mercedes, she clearly stands out and has a great personality. Her childhood days were troubled, and she has grown habitual to brutality and vice.

5) Johhny Klebitz: GTA 4 The Lost and Damned

Johhny has appeared in numerous GTA titles. He plays a supporting character in GTA 4 and The Ballad of Gay Tony and is the protagonist of The Lost and Damned. He was also a minor character in GTA 5.

He was represented as a moody guy who loves bikes and has some loyalty left. He was extremely addicted to meth due to which he later becomes mentally and physically weaker.

Edited by Gautham Balaji