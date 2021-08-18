GTA 3 missions that tested players' skill and patience  

GTA 3 has to be one of the toughest entries in the long-running franchise. Even though the title doesn't follow a strict narrative, it was the first title to appear in 3D.

Some missions in GTA 3 are tough not because they require a lot of effort, but because they test the player's patience and skill. Interestingly, the nature of these missions alludes to Rockstar Games' ambivalent decision-making that has paved the way for future titles.

The following is a list of the top 5 sweatiest missions in GTA 3.

Sweatiest missions in GTA 3

5) Bomb da Base: Act II ($150,000)

Completing the mission involves a hefty reward, but with a price. Operating a sniper in the latest editions of the GTA isn't as tough as it was in GTA 3.

No amount of preparation and luck saves the players from what transpires during the mission.

Players need to protect 8-Ball from afar (Image via Rockstar Games)

8-Ball is one of the main characters in the game and is the mastermind behind Bomb da Base. He takes charge of developing bombs and planting them on a cargo container in Portland Harbor.

The player is equipped with a sniper and is tasked with protecting 8-Ball. Sounds easy? It's important to note that the entire area is swamped with cartel members who won't think twice before putting an end to 8-Ball.

4) Mike Lips Last Lunch ($10,000)

The Forelli brothers are pretty notorious and owe Joey Leon a substantial amount of money. The player is tasked with teaching them a lesson and starts the mission by stealing Mike “Lips” Forelli’s Idaho from Saint Mark’s Bistro in Portland.

Players need to deliver the car without a single scratch (Image via Rockstar Games)

The car then needs to be taken to 8-Ball who plants explosives in the vehicle. The car needs to be driven back to the original spot without a single scratch.

This sounds easy, but the time constraints make the mission extremely challenging, forcing players to take multiple shots at it.

3) Rigged to blow ($20,000)

While most assassination missions involve installing bombs, this mission tasks the player with getting rid of one.

Players need to get rid of a bomb in this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

This mission, too, is a little tough because it involves a time limit. Players first need to drive the car to a garage to get the explosives defused. When returning, players need to avoid getting a single scratch on the car as D-Ice is pretty particular about his vehicle.

2) Exchange ($500,000)

It makes sense for the culminating mission of a GTA title to be tougher than the others. Interestingly, the mission requires $500,000 to start, which is a little absurd.

This mission has everything from explosive weapons to an intense car chase coupled with plot twists.

This mission has several plot twists (Image via Rockstar Games)

The cartel members spawn at every corner on the GTA map to stop the player from completing the objective, which is taking out Catalina.

This mission tests the players' patience and skill as every move gets them closer or further from their goal. However, getting rid of Catalina at the end is one of the most rewarding feelings ever.

1) Express 2 Go ($40,000)

This mission breaks away from the run-and-gun play style that most GTA missions revolve around. Completing the mission is nothing short of an achievement; the reward for completing it, however, could've been better.

The mission is pretty easy on the surface. It requires the GTA 3 protagonist to destroy nine coffee stands which are being run by the cartel members.

Players are required to learn the locations by heart to complete this mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

Naturally, they are scattered around the map. The catch, however, is that GTA 3 doesn't have an in-game map. On top of that, there is a timer involved, which makes completing this mission an uphill task.

Sadly, players need to stumble across many "mission failed" screens before learning the locations of the coffee stands to have a chance of completing it.

Edited by Ashish Yadav