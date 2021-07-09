5 iconic locations in GTA 3

Home is where the heart is. For old-school GTA players, Liberty City is that very place that holds a special meaning.

It is likely the first stop in the GTA series for earlier players. Several memories were made for these first-time players, such as blowing up somebody's vehicle or running over a pedestrian. More than a few locations left an impression on their minds, such as the first-ever safehouse in the modern series.

Grand Theft Auto players will fondly remember the chaotic destruction they left in their wake. It wasn't real life anyway, and there wasn't anything like GTA 3 at the time.

Liberty City was an open-world experience that genuinely stood the test of time. As a result, these locations will forever remain iconic.

Five of the most recognizable areas in GTA 3

5) Portland Safehouse

The Portland Safehouse (Image via GTA Wiki)

The safehouse in Portland has the honorable distinction of being one of the most recognizable in GTA history. While it's a relatively simple living space, it's more than enough for Claude and the GTA player. It is where he lays low after escaping law enforcement and the cartel.

There is not much to say about the physical location. However, its unremarkable features are what make it useful in the context of criminal activities. Nobody would think twice about snooping around here.

The Portland Safehouse is where GTA players will save their progress repeatedly.

4) 8-Ball Autos in Portland

8-Ball Autos (Image via GTA Wiki)

Another memorable location is 8-Ball Autos. GTA 3 players will remember a relatively niche feature where they can set up bombs in their vehicles. If someone tries to get in the car, it will explode automatically, which is helpful for critical assassination missions in GTA 3.

There are several notable points of interest in the Portland area, including broken school buses and a nearby tunnel full of tramps. Some of them carry Molotov cocktails.

There are several mysteries regarding them, such as whether or not they were a part of Darkel's gang before his removal.

3) Saint Mark's

Saint Mark's (Image via GTA Wiki)

Rockstar Games loves its mafia influences in GTA 3. This Italian-inspired district is run by various crime families who also run a local restaurant here.

One memorable GTA 3 mission is Mike Lips Last Lunch, where players set up a death trap for an unsuspecting victim.

If they already played San Andreas beforehand, they will recognize this location: CJ is sent here to take care of some business for Salvatore Leone. Saint Mark's Bistro is one of the more well-liked missions of that game, given it gives GTA players a chance to explore a previous location.

As it stands, Saint Marks is one of the very few areas that appear in multiple GTA titles. That alone makes it noteworthy since most of the franchise's games are confined to one specific area (like Los Santos in GTA 5).

2) Callahan Bridge

Callahan Bridge (Image via GTA Wiki)

This is where it all begins for GTA 3 players. In the first cut-scene of the game, Claude is taken by a police convoy while they transfer him to Portland. However, the Colombian Cartel plants a bomb that destroys the bridge. Claude barely escapes with his life as he makes his way to a hideout.

At first, the broken-down bridge means players aren't yet allowed to explore the nearby islands. Once the Portland missions are complete, the reconstruction efforts will pay off, as Claude can finally cross the bridge.

For many GTA players, Callahan Bridge represents a longing to see their surroundings. Even when broken, the bridge doesn't stop players from performing a stunt jump to the other side.

It's truly a great moment when Last Requests is finished, as players can finally go to Staunton Island.

1) Cochrane Dam

Cochrane Dam (Image via GTA Wiki)

Here is where the final showdown for GTA 3 takes place. The Cochrane Dam is a gigantic power plant located in Shoreside Vale. Claude and the main antagonist Catalina come face-to-face in an epic confrontation before they settle their score.

The Exchange is the final storyline mission of GTA 3. Here, players must put their skills to the test. Not only are they dealing with powerful enemies with shotguns, but they must also blow up a helicopter with a rocket launcher. It's difficult, but it's worth the effort.

Once Catalina is finished, GTA players can enjoy a reward of a million dollars and a Rhino tank spawn. Cochrane Dam serves as the perfect background to reflect on the player's time with the game.

There is a beautiful view of Shoreside Vale waiting for players at the very top of the dam.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

