5 allies CJ had in GTA San Andreas that turned into enemies

CJ always needs to watch his back in GTA San Andreas because somebody can always attack him.

Power-hungry individuals only see others as ATM machines in the game. When they no longer serve a financial purpose, they are discarded. The criminal underworld of GTA is full of these people. CJ learns a hard lesson when he rises up the ranks of gangsterhood - it's every person for themselves.

At one point or another, CJ will have to deal with his friends becoming foes. When the battle lines are drawn GTA players will realize who really has their backs. Although there are a few times where CJ makes the first move, chances are he ends up the one betrayed.

Five of CJ's allies that became enemies in GTA San Andreas

5) Salvatore Leone

When he was in Liberty City years ago, CJ already did some work for Salvatore's son Joey. With millions of dollars at stake in the casino industry, Salvatore tasked CJ to perform various jobs. It seems like a good working relationship. However, CJ was just using him to rob Caligula's Palace.

CJ performs a daring heist in Breaking the Bank at Caligula's. Once Salvatore realizes his betrayal, he threatens CJ and his entire family. However, he never follows through with his threats. Despite his criminal stranglehold in Las Venturas, he never sends mobsters after CJ.

The incident arguably left Salvatore paranoid over the years. Unbeknownst to CJ, his betrayal of the mafia proves the man's undoing. Salvatore has become distrustful to the highest degree. He tries to lead Claude to a death trap in GTA 3 (based on unfounded suspicions), only to get killed in return.

4) B Dup

Mark Wayne, better known as B Dup, was once a proud member of the Grove Street Families. However, there has been a steep decline in recent years, as the Ballas have been pushing drugs into the streets. With the GSF severely weakened, B Dup made the switch from green to purple.

CJ barely tolerates his presence in B Dup's first mission appearance, Cleaning the Hood. B Dup clearly values profits over people, as he would rather side with the Ballas. He also made former GSF member Big Bear a crack slave.

Once CJ makes a triumphant return to Los Santos, he goes to reclaim the hood. During the mission Beat Down on B Dup, the Johnson brothers took over Glen Park before paying him a visit. Big Bear has had enough of the abuse and lays out B Dup in a single punch, rejoining CJ and Sweet shortly after.

3) OG Loc

CJ goes through great lengths to appease the failed rap artist OG Loc. Not only did he kill the manager of Madd Dogg, CJ also stole a rhyme book so OG Loc could deliver better verses.

Despite a lack of credibility with low-level crimes, OG Loc is lucky to have CJ as a friend. Unfortunately for GTA players, the feeling is not mutual. After CJ is exiled to the countryside, OG Loc cuts off all ties.

CJ does eventually make amends to Madd Dogg by saving him from a suicide attempt. They both confronted OG Loc near the end of the game, who was then run out of town. He wanted to pursue more power, yet OG Loc chose the wrong side when he picked Big Smoke over CJ.

2) Catalina

To say CJ was in an abusive relationship with Catalina is an understatement. When Cesar mentioned he had a cousin who could help CJ, first-time GTA players certainly weren't expecting Catalina. While Cesar is calm and cool-headed, Catalina has a fiery temper that can melt nearby metal.

CJ and his new girlfriend robbed several areas together, in the manner of Bonnie and Clyde. Although their crime sprees were lucrative, their business relationship was overturned by their personal one.

Catalina eventually leaves CJ for Claude. That makes it two GTA protagonists she's been romantically involved with, only to betray later on. It's quite the record.

1) Big Smoke and Ryder

These shocking betrayals struck the heartstrings of many GTA players. Big Smoke and Ryder seemed like they were Grove Street for life - they were childhood friends of CJ. Unfortunately, power and money was like an addictive drug, which they could only get from C.R.A.S.H. and the Ballas.

In a tragic turn of events, CJ and Sweet are betrayed and left for dead. Throughout the game, CJ tries to get Sweet out of prison while tracking down former GSF representatives. It's a shame because they were memorable parts of GTA San Andreas.

When CJ eventually kills them both, he cannot help but mourn the loss of Big Smoke and Ryder. It's unfortunate it had to end this way, but that's how GTA works. It's kill or be killed.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

